Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  LAIX Inc.    LAIX

LAIX INC.

(LAIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LAIX Inc. : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

04/15/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LAIX Inc. ("LAIX" or the "Company") (NYSE: LAIX), an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, after the close of the U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on April 27, 2021 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on April 28, 2021).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

+1-877-396-2308

International:

+1-647-689-5527

Mainland China:

400-048-6136 or 400-043-3098

Hong Kong:

+852-5803-0358

Conference ID:

6093976

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.laix.com/investors.

About LAIX Inc.

LAIX Inc. ("LAIX" or the "Company") is an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning. Its proprietary AI teacher utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies and the mobile internet. LAIX believes its innovative approach fundamentally transforms learning. LAIX provides its products and services on demand via its mobile apps, primarily its flagship "English Liulishuo" mobile app launched in 2013. On the Company's platform, AI technologies are seamlessly integrated with diverse learning content incorporating well-established language learning pedagogies, gamified features and strong social elements to deliver an engaging, adaptive learning experience. LAIX provides a variety of courses inspired by a broad range of topics and culture themes to make English learning more interesting and is committed to offering a fun, interactive learning environment to motivate and engage its users.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.laix.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

LAIX Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@laix.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laix-inc-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-on-tuesday-april-27-2021-301269393.html

SOURCE LAIX Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about LAIX INC.
05:31pLAIX INC.  : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Tu..
PR
02/05LAIX  : Thinking about buying stock in LAIX Inc, Inuvo Inc, GameStop, Orchard Th..
PR
2020LAIX INC.  : Announces Result of Annual General Meeting
PR
2020LAIX INC.  : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
PR
2020LAIX INC.  : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, Novembe..
PR
2020LAIX INC.  : Announces Changes in Board and Committee Composition
PR
2020LAIX INC.  : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
PR
2020LAIX INC.  : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, Augus..
BU
2020LAIX INC.  : Announces First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
BU
2020LAIX INC.  : Announces Appointment of New Independent Director
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ