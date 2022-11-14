Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Lake House Printers and Publishers PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPRT.N0000   LK0106N00001

LAKE HOUSE PRINTERS AND PUBLISHERS PLC

(LPRT.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-09
175.50 LKR    0.00%
06:22aLake House Printers And Publishers : Interim Accounts for the quarter ended 30th September 2022
PU
09/30Lake House Printers and Publishers PLC Approves Dividend
CI
09/14Lake House Printers And Publishers : Annual Report for the Year 2021/2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lake House Printers and Publishers : Interim Accounts for the quarter ended 30th September 2022

11/14/2022 | 06:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAKE HOUSE PRINTERS & PUBLISHERS PLC

INTERIM ACCOUNTS

FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

LAKE HOUSE PRINTERS & PUBLISHERS PLC

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Legal Status

A Quoted Public Company

Registered Number - PQ 175

Board of Directors

R.S.Wijewardene (Chairman)

P.S.Wijewardene

R.C.Samarasinghe

Prof.L.R.Watawala (Independent)

D.F.R.Jayamaha (Independent)

D.R.Wijewardene

Secretary

D.P.A.N.Kumara

Auditors

KPMG

Chartered Accountants

Bankers

Bank of Ceylon,Corporate Branch.

Sampath Bank PLC,Headquarters Branch.

NDB Bank PLC,Headquarters Branch.

Commercial Bank PLC,Dharmapala Mawatha Branch.

Commercial Bank PLC,W.A.D.Ramanayake Mawatha Branch.

DFCC Bank PLC,Head Office Branch.

Registered Office

No.41,W.A.D.Ramanayake MW,Colombo, 02.

Fax

011-2449504

E - Mail lhpp@sltnet.lk

Http://www.lhppl.com

Telephone 0112433272-3

112332271

LAKE HOUSE PRINTERS & PUBLISHERS PLC

INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE 06 MONTHS ENDED 30 TH SEPTEMBER 2022

In conformity with the Colombo Stock Exchange Regulations, we give below a summary of our performance for the 6 Months ended 30th September 2022

Company

Company

3 Months

3 Months

6 Months

6 Months

Ended

Variance

Ended

Ended

Variance

Ended

30.09.2022

%

30.09.2021

30.09.2022

%

30.09.2021

Rs.000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Revenue

259,204

113.77

121,254

457,819

77.59

257,799

Cost of Sales

(164,055)

94.16

(84,497)

(309,649)

71.82

(180,222)

Gross Profit

95,148

158.86

36,757

148,170

91.00

77,577

Other Income

7,339

42.30

5,158

13,653

23.50

11,055

Administration Expenses

(36,935)

24.91

(29,569)

(72,363)

22.82

(58,921)

Distribution Expenses

(17,765)

96.83

(9,026)

(30,487)

87.09

(16,296)

Results from Operating Activities

48,167

1,202.06

3,699

58,972

339.59

13,415

Finance Income

1,400

268.42

380

2,400

198.51

804

Finance Costs

(3,446)

525.78

(551)

(4,685)

360.86

(1,017)

Profit before Taxation

46,121

1,207.04

3,529

56,687

329.36

13,203

Income Tax Expenses

(11,530)

1,534.16

(706)

(13,431)

408.66

(2,641)

Profit for the Period

34,592

1,125.29

2,823

43,256

309.54

10,562

Other Comprehensive Income

Profit for the Period

34,592

1,125.29

2,823

43,256

309.54

10,562

Basic Earnings Per Ordinary Share (Rs.)

11.78

0.96

14.73

3.60

THE ABOVE FIGURES ARE PROVISIONAL AND SUBJECT TO AUDIT.

Director

Director

10/11/2022

10/11/2022

LAKE HOUSE PRINTERS & PUBLISHERS PLC

INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE 06 MONTHS ENDED 30 TH SEPTEMBER 2022

In conformity with the Colombo Stock Exchange Regulations, we give below a summary of our performance for the 6 Months ended 30th September 2022

Group

Group

3 Months

3 Months

6 Months

6 Months

Ended

Variance

Ended

Ended

Variance

Ended

30.09.2022

%

30.09.2021

30.09.2022

%

30.09.2021

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Revenue

259,281

113.74

121,307

457,949

77.57

257,904

Cost of Sales

(164,056)

94.16

(84,497)

(309,649)

71.82

(180,222)

Gross Profit

95,225

158.69

36,810

148,300

90.91

77,682

Other Income

6,374

2.94

6,567

12,445

2.98

12,085

Administration Expenses

(37,233)

24.91

(29,808)

(72,948)

23.02

(59,297)

Distribution Expenses

(17,764)

96.81

(9,026)

(30,487)

87.08

(16,296)

Results from Operating Activities

46,602

925.80

4,543

57,310

304.33

14,174

Finance Income

4,395

837.10

469

8,068

265.90

2,205

Finance Costs

(3,445)

537.96

(540)

(4,685)

385.49

(965)

Profit before Taxation

47,552

963.33

4,472

60,693

293.75

15,414

Income Tax Expenses

(12,227)

1,211.91

(932)

(14,747)

365.06

(3,171)

Profit for the Period

35,325

897.88

3,540

45,946

275.28

12,243

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

Profit for the Period

35,325

897.88

3,540

45,946

275.28

12,243

Basic Earnings Per Ordinary Share (Rs.)

12.03

1.21

15.64

4.17

THE ABOVE FIGURES ARE PROVISIONAL AND SUBJECT TO AUDIT.

Director

Director

10/11/2022

10/11/2022

LAKE HOUSE PRINTERS & PUBLISHERS PLC

SUMMARISED BALANCE SHEET AS AT 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

AUDITED

GROUP

COMPANY

GROUP

COMPANY

31.03.2022

31.03.2022

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

ASSETS

Non Current Assets

33,164

33,164

Property, Plant and Equipment

29,025

37,884

29,025

37,884

336,458

336,458

Investment Property

336,456

325,380

336,456

325,380

-

2,983

Investment in Subsidiary

-

-

2,983

2,983

-

-

Investment in Equity Accounted Investee

-

10,055

-

4,889

17,860

17,856

Other Investments

17,860

17,649

17,856

17,643

387,482

390,461

Total Non Current Assets

383,341

390,968

386,320

388,779

Current Assets

114,136

114,136

Inventories

185,357

111,556

185,357

111,556

70,356

65,914

Trade Debtors and Other Receivables

76,195

50,573

73,769

49,423

27,336

27,291

Amounts Due from Related Parties

30,942

31,024

30,897

29,976

-

-

Loans Given to Related Parties

-

833

-

-

210

-

Taxation Recoverable

-

313

-

626

5,145

3,667

Assets Held for Sale

-

-

-

-

173,003

68,311

Cash and Cash Equivalents

155,911

158,101

44,208

52,451

390,186

279,319

Total Current Assets

448,405

352,400

334,231

244,032

777,668

669,780

TOTAL ASSETS

831,746

743,368

720,551

632,811

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and Reserves

35,247

35,247

Stated Capital

35,247

35,247

35,247

35,247

6,197

6,197

Capital Reserves

6,197

6,197

6,197

6,197

220,536

220,536

Revaluation Reserve

220,536

220,536

220,536

220,536

14,249

14,245

Fair Value Reserve

14,249

14,038

14,245

14,032

440,331

332,599

Retained Earnings

486,276

393,054

375,855

282,235

716,559

608,824

Total Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company

762,505

669,072

652,080

558,247

716,559

608,824

Total Equity

762,505

669,072

652,080

558,247

Non - Current Liabilities

4,759

4,759

Deferred Liabilities

4,759

10,031

4,759

10,030

12,765

12,765

Retirement Benefit Obligations

12,798

14,923

12,798

14,923

-

-

Interest Bearing Borrowings

-

124

-

124

-

-

Loans from Related Parties

-

-

-

-

17,524

17,524

Total Non Current Liabilities

17,557

25,078

17,557

25,077

Current Liabilities

482

482

Interest Bearing Borrowings

108

9,996

108

9,996

36,877

36,726

Trade and Other Payables

26,821

36,512

26,821

36,262

-

-

Loans from Related Parties

-

-

-

519

5,810

5,808

Current Taxation

8,404

-

7,634

-

416

416

Bank Overdrafts

16,351

2,710

16,351

2,710

43,585

43,432

Total Current Liabilities

51,684

49,218

50,914

49,487

61,109

60,956

TOTAL LIABILITIES

69,241

74,296

68,471

74,564

777,668

669,780

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

831,746

743,368

720,551

632,811

243.96

207.28

Net Assets Per Share (Rs.)

259.60

227.79

222.00

190.06

Director

Director

10/11/2022

10/11/2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lake House Printers and Publishers plc published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 11:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LAKE HOUSE PRINTERS AND PUBLISHERS PLC
06:22aLake House Printers And Publishers : Interim Accounts for the quarter ended 30th September..
PU
09/30Lake House Printers and Publishers PLC Approves Dividend
CI
09/14Lake House Printers And Publishers : Annual Report for the Year 2021/2022
PU
08/15Lake House Printers and Publishers PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter E..
CI
08/15Lake House Printers And Publishers : Interim Accounts for the quarter ended 30th June 2022
PU
05/31Lake House Printers and Publishers PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter ..
CI
05/31Lake House Printers and Publishers PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
CI
02/15Lake House Printers and Publishers PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter a..
CI
2021Lake House Printers and Publishers PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter ..
CI
2021Lake House Printers and Publishers PLC Approves Dividend
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 632 M 1,73 M 1,73 M
Net income 2022 64,6 M 0,18 M 0,18 M
Net cash 2022 173 M 0,47 M 0,47 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,90x
Yield 2022 1,32%
Capitalization 515 M 1,41 M 1,41 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 166
Free-Float 4,76%
Chart LAKE HOUSE PRINTERS AND PUBLISHERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Lake House Printers and Publishers PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ranjit Sujiva Wijewardene Chairman & Managing Director
Lakshman Ravendra Watawala Independent Non-Executive Director
Dulip F. R. Jayamaha Independent Non-Executive Director
Prakrama Sujan Wijewardene Executive Director
R. C. Samarasinghe Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAKE HOUSE PRINTERS AND PUBLISHERS PLC19.80%1
SHANTOU DONGFENG PRINTING CO., LTD.-33.87%1 162
TUNGKONG INC.4.92%671
CEWE STIFTUNG & CO. KGAA-30.76%648
BRAVE C&H SUPPLY CO.,LTD.-28.78%83
FINLOGIC S.P.A.21.47%60