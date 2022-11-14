Lake House Printers and Publishers : Interim Accounts for the quarter ended 30th September 2022
LAKE HOUSE PRINTERS & PUBLISHERS PLC
INTERIM ACCOUNTS
FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED 30
TH SEPTEMBER 2022
LAKE HOUSE PRINTERS & PUBLISHERS PLC
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Legal Status
A Quoted Public Company
Registered Number - PQ 175
Board of Directors
R.S.Wijewardene (Chairman)
P.S.Wijewardene
R.C.Samarasinghe
Prof.L.R.Watawala (Independent)
D.F.R.Jayamaha (Independent)
D.R.Wijewardene
Secretary
D.P.A.N.Kumara
Auditors
KPMG
Chartered Accountants
Bankers
Bank of Ceylon,Corporate Branch.
Sampath Bank PLC,Headquarters Branch.
NDB Bank PLC,Headquarters Branch.
Commercial Bank PLC,Dharmapala Mawatha Branch.
Commercial Bank PLC,W.A.D.Ramanayake Mawatha Branch.
DFCC Bank PLC,Head Office Branch.
Registered Office
No.41,W.A.D.Ramanayake MW,Colombo, 02.
Fax
011-2449504
E - Mail
lhpp@sltnet.lk
Http://www.lhppl.com
Telephone 0112433272-3
112332271
LAKE HOUSE PRINTERS & PUBLISHERS PLC
INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE 06 MONTHS ENDED 30 TH SEPTEMBER 2022
In conformity with the Colombo Stock Exchange Regulations, we give below a summary of our performance for the 6 Months ended 30th September 2022
Company
Company
3 Months
3 Months
6 Months
6 Months
Ended
Variance
Ended
Ended
Variance
Ended
30.09.2022
%
30.09.2021
30.09.2022
%
30.09.2021
Rs.000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Revenue
259,204
113.77
121,254
457,819
77.59
257,799
Cost of Sales
(164,055)
94.16
(84,497)
(309,649)
71.82
(180,222)
Gross Profit
95,148
158.86
36,757
148,170
91.00
77,577
Other Income
7,339
42.30
5,158
13,653
23.50
11,055
Administration Expenses
(36,935)
24.91
(29,569)
(72,363)
22.82
(58,921)
Distribution Expenses
(17,765)
96.83
(9,026)
(30,487)
87.09
(16,296)
Results from Operating Activities
48,167
1,202.06
3,699
58,972
339.59
13,415
Finance Income
1,400
268.42
380
2,400
198.51
804
Finance Costs
(3,446)
525.78
(551)
(4,685)
360.86
(1,017)
Profit before Taxation
46,121
1,207.04
3,529
56,687
329.36
13,203
Income Tax Expenses
(11,530)
1,534.16
(706)
(13,431)
408.66
(2,641)
Profit for the Period
34,592
1,125.29
2,823
43,256
309.54
10,562
Other Comprehensive Income
Profit for the Period
34,592
1,125.29
2,823
43,256
309.54
10,562
Basic Earnings Per Ordinary Share (Rs.)
11.78
0.96
14.73
3.60
THE ABOVE FIGURES ARE PROVISIONAL AND SUBJECT TO AUDIT.
Director
Director
10/11/2022
10/11/2022
LAKE HOUSE PRINTERS & PUBLISHERS PLC
INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE 06 MONTHS ENDED 30 TH SEPTEMBER 2022
In conformity with the Colombo Stock Exchange Regulations, we give below a summary of our performance for the 6 Months ended 30th September 2022
Group
Group
3 Months
3 Months
6 Months
6 Months
Ended
Variance
Ended
Ended
Variance
Ended
30.09.2022
%
30.09.2021
30.09.2022
%
30.09.2021
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Revenue
259,281
113.74
121,307
457,949
77.57
257,904
Cost of Sales
(164,056)
94.16
(84,497)
(309,649)
71.82
(180,222)
Gross Profit
95,225
158.69
36,810
148,300
90.91
77,682
Other Income
6,374
2.94
6,567
12,445
2.98
12,085
Administration Expenses
(37,233)
24.91
(29,808)
(72,948)
23.02
(59,297)
Distribution Expenses
(17,764)
96.81
(9,026)
(30,487)
87.08
(16,296)
Results from Operating Activities
46,602
925.80
4,543
57,310
304.33
14,174
Finance Income
4,395
837.10
469
8,068
265.90
2,205
Finance Costs
(3,445)
537.96
(540)
(4,685)
385.49
(965)
Profit before Taxation
47,552
963.33
4,472
60,693
293.75
15,414
Income Tax Expenses
(12,227)
1,211.91
(932)
(14,747)
365.06
(3,171)
Profit for the Period
35,325
897.88
3,540
45,946
275.28
12,243
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
Profit for the Period
35,325
897.88
3,540
45,946
275.28
12,243
Basic Earnings Per Ordinary Share (Rs.)
12.03
1.21
15.64
4.17
THE ABOVE FIGURES ARE PROVISIONAL AND SUBJECT TO AUDIT.
Director
Director
10/11/2022
10/11/2022
LAKE HOUSE PRINTERS & PUBLISHERS PLC
SUMMARISED BALANCE SHEET AS AT 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022
AUDITED
GROUP
COMPANY
GROUP
COMPANY
31.03.2022
31.03.2022
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
ASSETS
Non Current Assets
33,164
33,164
Property, Plant and Equipment
29,025
37,884
29,025
37,884
336,458
336,458
Investment Property
336,456
325,380
336,456
325,380
-
2,983
Investment in Subsidiary
-
-
2,983
2,983
-
-
Investment in Equity Accounted Investee
-
10,055
-
4,889
17,860
17,856
Other Investments
17,860
17,649
17,856
17,643
387,482
390,461
Total Non Current Assets
383,341
390,968
386,320
388,779
Current Assets
114,136
114,136
Inventories
185,357
111,556
185,357
111,556
70,356
65,914
Trade Debtors and Other Receivables
76,195
50,573
73,769
49,423
27,336
27,291
Amounts Due from Related Parties
30,942
31,024
30,897
29,976
-
-
Loans Given to Related Parties
-
833
-
-
210
-
Taxation Recoverable
-
313
-
626
5,145
3,667
Assets Held for Sale
-
-
-
-
173,003
68,311
Cash and Cash Equivalents
155,911
158,101
44,208
52,451
390,186
279,319
Total Current Assets
448,405
352,400
334,231
244,032
777,668
669,780
TOTAL ASSETS
831,746
743,368
720,551
632,811
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and Reserves
35,247
35,247
Stated Capital
35,247
35,247
35,247
35,247
6,197
6,197
Capital Reserves
6,197
6,197
6,197
6,197
220,536
220,536
Revaluation Reserve
220,536
220,536
220,536
220,536
14,249
14,245
Fair Value Reserve
14,249
14,038
14,245
14,032
440,331
332,599
Retained Earnings
486,276
393,054
375,855
282,235
716,559
608,824
Total Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company
762,505
669,072
652,080
558,247
716,559
608,824
Total Equity
762,505
669,072
652,080
558,247
Non - Current Liabilities
4,759
4,759
Deferred Liabilities
4,759
10,031
4,759
10,030
12,765
12,765
Retirement Benefit Obligations
12,798
14,923
12,798
14,923
-
-
Interest Bearing Borrowings
-
124
-
124
-
-
Loans from Related Parties
-
-
-
-
17,524
17,524
Total Non Current Liabilities
17,557
25,078
17,557
25,077
Current Liabilities
482
482
Interest Bearing Borrowings
108
9,996
108
9,996
36,877
36,726
Trade and Other Payables
26,821
36,512
26,821
36,262
-
-
Loans from Related Parties
-
-
-
519
5,810
5,808
Current Taxation
8,404
-
7,634
-
416
416
Bank Overdrafts
16,351
2,710
16,351
2,710
43,585
43,432
Total Current Liabilities
51,684
49,218
50,914
49,487
61,109
60,956
TOTAL LIABILITIES
69,241
74,296
68,471
74,564
777,668
669,780
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
831,746
743,368
720,551
632,811
243.96
207.28
Net Assets Per Share (Rs.)
259.60
227.79
222.00
190.06
Director
Director
10/11/2022
10/11/2022
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Lake House Printers and Publishers plc published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 11:21:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about LAKE HOUSE PRINTERS AND PUBLISHERS PLC
Sales 2022
632 M
1,73 M
1,73 M
Net income 2022
64,6 M
0,18 M
0,18 M
Net cash 2022
173 M
0,47 M
0,47 M
P/E ratio 2022
6,90x
Yield 2022
1,32%
Capitalization
515 M
1,41 M
1,41 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,45x
EV / Sales 2022
0,43x
Nbr of Employees
166
Free-Float
4,76%
Chart LAKE HOUSE PRINTERS AND PUBLISHERS PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.