Lake House Printers and Publishers : Interim Accounts for the quarter ended 30th September 2022

LAKE HOUSE PRINTERS & PUBLISHERS PLC

INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE 06 MONTHS ENDED 30 TH SEPTEMBER 2022

In conformity with the Colombo Stock Exchange Regulations, we give below a summary of our performance for the 6 Months ended 30th September 2022

Company Company 3 Months 3 Months 6 Months 6 Months Ended Variance Ended Ended Variance Ended 30.09.2022 % 30.09.2021 30.09.2022 % 30.09.2021 Rs.000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Revenue 259,204 113.77 121,254 457,819 77.59 257,799 Cost of Sales (164,055) 94.16 (84,497) (309,649) 71.82 (180,222) Gross Profit 95,148 158.86 36,757 148,170 91.00 77,577 Other Income 7,339 42.30 5,158 13,653 23.50 11,055 Administration Expenses (36,935) 24.91 (29,569) (72,363) 22.82 (58,921) Distribution Expenses (17,765) 96.83 (9,026) (30,487) 87.09 (16,296) Results from Operating Activities 48,167 1,202.06 3,699 58,972 339.59 13,415 Finance Income 1,400 268.42 380 2,400 198.51 804 Finance Costs (3,446) 525.78 (551) (4,685) 360.86 (1,017) Profit before Taxation 46,121 1,207.04 3,529 56,687 329.36 13,203 Income Tax Expenses (11,530) 1,534.16 (706) (13,431) 408.66 (2,641) Profit for the Period 34,592 1,125.29 2,823 43,256 309.54 10,562 Other Comprehensive Income Profit for the Period 34,592 1,125.29 2,823 43,256 309.54 10,562 Basic Earnings Per Ordinary Share (Rs.) 11.78 0.96 14.73 3.60

THE ABOVE FIGURES ARE PROVISIONAL AND SUBJECT TO AUDIT.