LAKE RESOURCES N.L.

(LKE)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/25
0.06 AUD   -7.69%
Lake Resources NL AGM Presentation

11/25/2020 | 05:55pm EST
AGM Presentation

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to provide the AGM Presentation.

- Clean Technology Direct Extraction by Partner, Lilac Solutions

o Efficient lithium separation from brine; backed by Bill Gates led Breakthrough Energy fund

- High Purity Lithium

o 99.97% purity battery quality lithium carbonate: Kachi Project

- Responsibly Sourced; Sustainable; ESG

o Returns 99% brine to source

- Demonstrated Path to Production Kachi Project

o Successful pilot plant module; Small scale up to production; Cost competitive; Large project

- Major Discount to P roject Value:

o Trading at 2 4% of NPV vs 10 40% of peers

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4CB25UHI



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.



Source:
Lake Resources NL



Contact:

Steve Promnitz
Managing Director
Lake Resources N.L.
T: +61-2-9188-7864
E: steve@lakeresources.com.au

Anthony Fensom
Republic PR
T: +61-407-112-623
E: anthony@republicpr.com.au

Henry Jordan
Six Degrees Investor Relations
T: +61-431-271-538
E: henry.jordan@sdir.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2020
