Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Lake Resources N.L.    LKE   AU000000LKE1

LAKE RESOURCES N.L.

(LKE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 06:58pm EDT
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) has now demonstrated at pilot scale a clean, sustainable, cost-competitive solution to delivering high purity lithium products using Lilac Solution's direct lithium extraction (DLE) method with the lithium bearing salty water (brine) at Lake's Kachi project.

Brine can be reinjected into the aquifer once the lithium has been removed, without adjusting its chemistry or adding reagents. Traditional evaporation ponds are not required. No mining is involved. This offers an responsibly sourced, sustainable solution for an industry at the forefront of the global clean energy revolution.

Lake's ambition is to produce the cleanest battery quality lithium carbonate at scale for use in the accelerating battery and EV market.

To view the Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/JVSBS6F4



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.



Source:
Lake Resources NL



Contact:

Steve Promnitz
Managing Director
Lake Resources N.L.
T: +61-2-9188-7864
E: steve@lakeresources.com.au

Anthony Fensom
Republic PR
T: +61-407-112-623
E: anthony@republicpr.com.au

Henry Jordan
Six Degrees Investor Relations
T: +61-431-271-538
E: henry.jordan@sdir.com.au
© ABN Newswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
10/27Lake Resources NL Annual Report to Shareholders
AW
10/27LAKE RESOURCES NL (ASX : LKE) Annual Report to Shareholders
AQ
10/26Global Metals & Mining Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Vie..
AQ
10/21LAKE RESOURCES N L : - Investor Briefing and Webinar Tuesday 20 October, Monday ..
AQ
10/21LAKE RESOURCES N L : Nl - high purity 99.97% battery quality lithium carbonate p..
AQ
10/19Lake Resources NL Investor Briefing and Webinar
AW
10/19LAKE RESOURCES NL (ASX : LKE) Investor Briefing and Webinar
AQ
10/19Lake Resources NL High Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate - Kachi Brin..
AW
10/19LAKE RESOURCES NL (ASX : LKE) High Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate - Ka..
AQ
10/16Global Metals & Mining Live Virtual Investor Conference October 20th, 21st, 2..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -4,43 M -3,12 M -3,12 M
Net cash 2020 0,06 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,32x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 45,9 M 32,4 M 32,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
Duration : Period :
Lake Resources N.L. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,16 AUD
Last Close Price 0,06 AUD
Spread / Highest target 171%
Spread / Average Target 171%
Spread / Lowest Target 171%
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen C. Promnitz Managing Director & Director
Geoffrey Stuart Crow Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Mark Lindsay Non-Executive Director
Robert Trzebski Non-Executive Director
Sinead Teague Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LAKE RESOURCES N.L.126.92%32
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION18.31%40 161
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-18.72%39 292
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.27.56%25 733
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-14.67%11 827
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-3.08%9 039
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group