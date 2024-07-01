Lake Resources NL is an Australia-based lithium developer utilizing ion exchange extraction technology for production of high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina. The Company also has three additional early-stage projects in this region, including Olaroz, Cauchari and Pasode Jama. The flagship Kachi Project is located in Argentinaâs Catamarca Province at the southern end of the Lithium Triangle. The project comprises 705 square kilometers (Km2) of leases and lease applications over a brine-bearing basin 20 kilometers (km) long, 15 km wide and 400-800 meter deep centered. The Cauchari Lithium Brine Project in Jujuy Province. The Paso de Jama Lithium Brine Project in Jujuy Province is comprised of over 59,000 hectares. The Olaroz Lithium Brine Project covers 45,000 hectares.