July 1 (Reuters) - Australia's Lake Resources said on Monday that it will slash more than 50% of its global headcount, including six members of the company’s executive team, as part of a cost reduction exercise. (Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Lithium producers bullish on long-term demand despite recent price drop
Jun. 27
Lake Resources cuts staff, eyes asset sales amid low lithium prices
