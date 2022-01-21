Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Lake Resources NL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LKE   AU000000LKE1

LAKE RESOURCES NL

(LKE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lake Resources NL : Application for quotation of securities - LKE

01/21/2022 | 02:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

LAKE RESOURCES N.L.

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday January 21, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

LKE

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

28,000

21/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

LAKE RESOURCES N.L.

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

49079471980

1.3

ASX issuer code

LKE

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

21/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LKEAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LKE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

28,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

21/1/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

21/1/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

21/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

28,000

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.30000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lake Resources NL published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 07:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LAKE RESOURCES NL
02:22aLAKE RESOURCES NL : Application for quotation of securities - LKE
PU
01/20LAKE RESOURCES NL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LKE
PU
01/18Lake Resources Raises Production at Argentina's Kachi Lithium Project; Shares Jump 4%
MT
01/18Lake Resources NL Kachi DFS Production Increased to 50,000 tpa Lithium
AW
01/18Lake Resources NL Confirms Production Base Case Increase to 50,000 Tons Per Annum Lithi..
CI
01/06LAKE RESOURCES NL : Application for quotation of securities - LKE
PU
2021Lake Resources NL Annual Report 2021
AW
2021LAKE RESOURCES NL : Appendix 4G
PU
2021LAKE RESOURCES NL : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
2021LAKE RESOURCES NL : Annual Report 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -5,20 M -3,74 M -3,74 M
Net cash 2022 54,1 M 38,9 M 38,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -155x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 190 M 865 M 856 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart LAKE RESOURCES NL
Duration : Period :
Lake Resources NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAKE RESOURCES NL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,01 AUD
Average target price 1,37 AUD
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen C. Promnitz Managing Director & Executive Director
Peter Neilsen Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Geoffrey Stuart Crow Non-Executive Chairman
Gautam Parimoo Chief Operating Officer
Nicholas Mark Lindsay Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAKE RESOURCES NL-0.50%865
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.3.50%64 730
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION10.21%52 879
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-10.09%15 846
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.13.89%11 915
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED18.07%5 797