    LKE   AU000000LKE1

LAKE RESOURCES NL

(LKE)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/29 02:10:58 am EDT
1.970 AUD   +1.55%
04:12aLAKE RESOURCES NL : Application for quotation of securities - LKE
PU
04/26LAKE RESOURCES NL : Presentation – Benchmark World Tour 2022
PU
04/26LAKE RESOURCES NL : LKE Presentation Benchmark Minerals
PU
Lake Resources NL : Application for quotation of securities - LKE

04/29/2022 | 04:12am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

LAKE RESOURCES N.L.

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday April 29, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

LKE

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,506,326

29/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity LAKE RESOURCES N.L.

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code LKE

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 29/4/2022

Registration number 49079471980

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LKEOC : OPTION EXPIRING 15-JUN-2022

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

LKE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

29/4/2022

29/4/2022

1,506,326

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date 29/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 1,506,326

onlyFor personal use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quotedWhat is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.75000000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lake Resources NL published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 08:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
