  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Lake Resources NL
  News
  Summary
    LKE   AU000000LKE1

LAKE RESOURCES NL

(LKE)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/02
0.93 AUD   -2.62%
06:50pLake Resources NL Appoints COO to Drive Development
AW
10/29Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report
AW
10/26Webinar presentation – Direct lithium extraction and project finance
PU
Lake Resources NL Appoints COO to Drive Development

11/02/2021 | 06:50pm EDT
Appoints COO to Drive Development

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) has strengthened its management team in Argentina with the appointment of Mr. Gautam Parimoo as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

His immediate responsibility is to drive the Company's Kachi Lithium Brine Project from feasibility through construction and commissioning into steady state production.

Gautam comes to Lake from a successful background as project director, having executed the studies, construction and/or pre-production/start-up of several large-scale projects in South America. These include the Collahuasi Phase III expansion (Glencore_Anglo American_Mitsui), the Mina Justa greenfields construction (Marcobre) and Yanacocha sulphides (Newmont) amongst others.

He has worked in Latin America for over 25 years and is fluent in Spanish. His background is in Electrical Engineering (University of Thapar), and he is a certified six sigma black belt (Qualtec) and Certified Project Management Professional (Australian College of Project Management).

"Gautam offers a measured and collaborative approach to project development with vast experience in South America, especially in dealing with local communities and local engagement," Lake's Managing Director, Mr. Steve Promnitz, said:

"This will be invaluable as Lake advances towards delivering on Sustainable Development Goals as part of driving Kachi into large scale lithium production."

Mr. Promnitz said Lake continues to expand its team to advance its clean lithium development amid rising demand for sustainably produced, battery-quality lithium, with the need for such product highlighted by the COP26 conference and the global drive towards the electrification and decarbonisation of transport and energy.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.



Source:
Lake Resources NL



Contact:

Steve Promnitz
Managing Director 
+61 2 9188 7864 
steve@lakeresources.com.au

Anthony Fensom
Republic PR
+61 (0) 407 112 623
anthony@republicpr.com.au

Henry Jordan
Six Degrees Investor Relations
+61 (0) 431 271 538

© ABN Newswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 081 M 803 M 803 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart LAKE RESOURCES NL
Duration : Period :
Lake Resources NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAKE RESOURCES NL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,93 AUD
Average target price 1,17 AUD
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen C. Promnitz Managing Director & Executive Director
Peter Neilsen Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Geoffrey Stuart Crow Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Mark Lindsay Non-Executive Director
Robert Trzebski Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAKE RESOURCES NL1,173.97%834
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.44.97%56 271
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-7.08%46 779
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.113.47%18 394
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-3.89%10 805
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.30.80%4 929