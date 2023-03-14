Advanced search
Lake Resources NL Half Yearly Report and Accounts
AW
02/22Lake Resources NL to Present at the 32nd BMO Critical Minerals Conference
AW
02/22Lake Resources Nl (asx : LKE) to Present at the 32nd BMO Critical Minerals Conference
AQ
Lake Resources NL Half Yearly Report and Accounts

03/14/2023 | 06:20pm EDT
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is transitioning from the evaluation and exploration phase to the next stage of development. Good progress was made during the period at the Demonstration Plant and the recent updates of the Kachi Mineral Resource Estimate.

With the ongoing recruitment of talented experts, the realignment and new focus of the organization and the enrichment of the Lake Board, Lake is well positioned to complete the development of Kachi, while pursuing the development of Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso.

Lake looks forward to continuing this progress towards the production of high-quality, sustainable lithium for its customers and delivering value to all stakeholders.

*To view the half yearly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/N4SEA297



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.



Source:
Lake Resources NL



Contact:

Nigel Kassulke at Teneo
M: +61-407-904-874
E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com

© ABN Newswire 2023
