Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Lake Resources NL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LKE   AU000000LKE1

LAKE RESOURCES NL

(LKE)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:27 2023-06-14 am EDT
0.4700 AUD   -2.08%
05:53pLake Resources NL Investor Update Web Conference
AW
05:53pLake Resources Nl (asx : LKE) Investor Update Web Conference
AQ
05/10Australian shares struggle for direction despite US data cheer
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lake Resources NL Investor Update Web Conference

06/14/2023 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - A Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Investor Update will be webcast from Sydney on Monday, June 19, 2023.

The briefing will commence at 9.00am AEST following the release of presentation material to the ASX.

The web conference will be presented by CEO, David Dickson, accompanied by Senior Vice President of Technology, Strategy, and Risk, Scott Munro, and CFO, Peter Neilsen.

The briefing will be accessible via the link below and investors are encouraged to register prior:

https://kapara.rdbk.com.au/landers/ab89dd.html

Investors are also encouraged to submit questions in advance of the Webcast to Karen Greene, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications, at karen.greene@lakeresources.com.au.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.



Source:
Lake Resources NL



Contact:

Nigel Kassulke at Teneo
M: +61-407-904-874
E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com

Global: 
Karen Greene
SVP, Investor Relations
karen.greene@lakeresources.com.au

Australia: 
Anthony Fensom
Republic PR
+61 (0) 407 112 623
anthony@republicpr.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2023
All news about LAKE RESOURCES NL
05:53pLake Resources NL Investor Update Web Conference
AW
05:53pLake Resources Nl (asx : LKE) Investor Update Web Conference
AQ
05/10Australian shares struggle for direction despite US data cheer
RE
04/24Bets on Aussie lithium miners rise as Chile plan stokes concerns
RE
04/24Chile's lithium nationalization shines light on emerging tech
RE
04/17Lake Resources NL and Lilac Solutions Announce Achievement of Major Milestone for Proj..
AW
04/17Lake Resources Nl (asx : LKE) and Lilac Solutions Announce Achievement of Major Milestone ..
AQ
04/16Australian shares rise on boost from financials, technology stocks
RE
04/02Lake Resources NL Independent Verification of High-Grade Lithium Carbonate
AW
03/29Australian shares hit over two-week high, miners top gains
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -14,7 M -10,0 M -10,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -47,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 669 M 457 M 457 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart LAKE RESOURCES NL
Duration : Period :
Lake Resources NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAKE RESOURCES NL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,47 AUD
Average target price 2,31 AUD
Spread / Average Target 392%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Dickson Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Peter Neilsen Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Stuart Crow Non-Executive Chairman
Scott Munro Senior VP-Technology, Strategy & Risk
Gentry Brann Chief People & Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAKE RESOURCES NL-40.00%463
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.4.79%57 073
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION20.57%56 290
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-6.11%9 519
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-0.47%9 121
BOLIDEN AB (PUBL)-9.32%8 810
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer