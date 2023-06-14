Lake Resources NL Investor Update Web Conference

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - A Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Investor Update will be webcast from Sydney on Monday, June 19, 2023.



The briefing will commence at 9.00am AEST following the release of presentation material to the ASX.



The web conference will be presented by CEO, David Dickson, accompanied by Senior Vice President of Technology, Strategy, and Risk, Scott Munro, and CFO, Peter Neilsen.



The briefing will be accessible via the link below and investors are encouraged to register prior:



https://kapara.rdbk.com.au/landers/ab89dd.html



Investors are also encouraged to submit questions in advance of the Webcast to Karen Greene, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications, at karen.greene@lakeresources.com.au.







About Lake Resources NL:



Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.



This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.





Contact:

Nigel Kassulke at Teneo M: +61-407-904-874 E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com Global: Karen Greene SVP, Investor Relations karen.greene@lakeresources.com.au Australia: Anthony Fensom Republic PR +61 (0) 407 112 623 anthony@republicpr.com.au