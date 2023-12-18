Official LAKE RESOURCES NL press release

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/11C3165M

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Investor webinar will be held today, 19 December 2023.The briefing will commence at 11.00 a.m. AEDT following the release of presentation material to the ASX.The webinar will be hosted by David Dickson, CEO, Scott Munro, Senior Vice President, Technology, Strategy and Risk, and Sean Miller, Senior Vice President, Field Development and Evaluation, who will discuss the Kachi Phase One Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") and the Maiden Ore Reserve Statement.To register for the Webinar event, please visit:





About Lake Resources NL:



Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.



This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.





Source:

Lake Resources NL





Contact:

Nigel Kassulke at Teneo M: +61-407-904-874 E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com Global: Karen Greene SVP, Investor Relations karen.greene@lakeresources.com.au