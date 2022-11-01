Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Lake Resources NL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LKE   AU000000LKE1

LAKE RESOURCES NL

(LKE)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:39 2022-11-01 pm EDT
1.135 AUD   +7.08%
05:56pLake Resources NL Kachi Demonstration Plant Initial Results
AW
05:56pLake Resources Nl (asx : LKE) Kachi Demonstration Plant Initial Results
AQ
10/30Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lake Resources NL Kachi Demonstration Plant Initial Results

11/01/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Kachi Demonstration Plant initial results

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to provide an update on progress at the Kachi project lithium processing demonstration plant.

Completion of construction of the demonstration plant on site and the wet and dry commissioning process took place during September and October.

The demonstration plant is now processing Kachi brines with final optimisation of the process now nearing completion.

Lilac Solutions Executive Vice President, Bart Packer, has been on site at Kachi to oversee the final adjustments to the plant to ensure optimisation of processes prior to continual processing getting underway.

"Initial operations of the demo plant have already delivered product at spec, with the demonstration plant achieving similar lithium recoveries that were achieved in the Oakland pilot plant test work in California.

"Optimisation work continues on site; Lilac anticipate the first samples of Lithium Chloride will be shipped for conversion to Lithium Carbonate within two weeks."

Lake proposes that this final lithium product will then be qualified by a tier one battery maker to vali date product specifications.

Lilac CEO, David Snydacker said these excellent early results validate Lilac's ability to quickly scale up lithium production at the Kachi site.

"Just one month after the start of wet commissioning, we are already achieving 80 percent lithium recoveries even as we complete the commissioning process and increase recoveries.

"Cheers to our field operations team, which has been working 24/7 to achieve these results in partnership with Lake Resource's fantastic team at Kachi.

"We are excited to expand our collaboration with the Lake team as we work to fast-track commercia l-scale production of lithium carbonate," he said.

Lake CEO, David Dickson said Lake was delighted to see initial test results achieving anticipated specifications.

"This validates the many years of test work that took place in Lilac's Oakland facility during Covid whilst access to site was impossible.

"We look forward to seeing the test work move into to steady state and then for the process to be validated by Hatch so that work on the DFS can be completed."

Mr Dickson said every resource project in construction phase globally had faced inevitable challenges in recent times and he had been pleased to see the Lake and Lilac teams in Argentina working together closely to overcome early construction challenges and to now deliver excellent results from the initial work completed on Kachi brines.

Lake Executive Chairman Stu Crow said Lilac's method of producing high purity lithium would disrupt the battery materials supply industry as it was scalable, low cost, and delivers a consistent product quality with a significant ESG benefit.

"The news of successful demonstration plant results is timely as Lake Resources full board is in Sydney to attend the IMARC conference this week to meet and host a strong delegation of representatives from Argentinian Federal and Provincial Governments and Departments, as well as continue discussions with international and domestic investment banks and financial market participants who have been assisting Lake in developing its strategy as the company moves toward financial investment decision (FID) in 2023," he said.

As noted in the September Quarterly Report, Lake intends to make several new executive and board appointments before year end as it transitions from an exploration company toward development and production.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

About International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC):

The International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) is where global mining leaders connect with technology, finance, and the future. As Australia's largest and most influential mining event, IMARC creates a global conversation, mobilises the industry for collaboration and attracts some of the greatest leaders in the mining, investment, and technology industries for three days of learning, deal-making and unparalleled networking.



Source:
Lake Resources NL International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC)



Contact:

Nigel Kassulke at Teneo
M: +61-407-904-874
E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com

© ABN Newswire 2022
All news about LAKE RESOURCES NL
05:56pLake Resources NL Kachi Demonstration Plant Initial Results
AW
05:56pLake Resources Nl (asx : LKE) Kachi Demonstration Plant Initial Results
AQ
10/30Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report
AW
10/30Lake Resources Nl (asx : LKE) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
10/27Lake Resources NL Annual Report to Shareholders
AW
10/27Lake Resources Nl (asx : LKE) Annual Report to Shareholders
AQ
10/17Lake Resources NL Strengthens Executive Team
AW
10/17Lake Resources Nl (asx : LKE) Strengthens Executive Team
AQ
10/17Lake Resources NL Appoints Scott Munro as Senior Vice President ­Technology, Strategy a..
CI
10/13Australian shares end lower on mining, energy slump
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -9,59 M -6,13 M -6,13 M
Net cash 2023 489 M 312 M 312 M
P/E ratio 2023 -108x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 432 M 915 M 915 M
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart LAKE RESOURCES NL
Duration : Period :
Lake Resources NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAKE RESOURCES NL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,06 AUD
Average target price 2,43 AUD
Spread / Average Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Dickson Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Peter Neilsen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Geoffrey Stuart Crow Executive Chairman
Scott Munro Senior VP-Technology, Strategy & Risk
Gautam Parimoo Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAKE RESOURCES NL4.95%916
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-24.06%45 294
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%41 439
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-23.89%36 312
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-34.77%9 506
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-3.86%7 732