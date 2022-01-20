Lake Resources NL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LKE

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
For
company option
Other
Description
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Issued upon agreement being reached
Issue details
only
Number of +securities
1,000,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
use
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Issued to employee
Purpose of the issue
Other
personalFor
Additional Details
Issued to employee as incentive
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Lake Resources NL published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 22:51:07 UTC.