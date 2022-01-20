Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Lake Resources NL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LKE   AU000000LKE1

LAKE RESOURCES NL

(LKE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lake Resources NL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LKE

01/20/2022 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

only

Entity name

LAKE RESOURCES N.L.

Date of this announcement

Friday January 21, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

use

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security

code

Security description

New class - code

Unlisted Options

to be confirmed

personalFor

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of +securities to be

issued/transferred Issue date

1,000,000 20/01/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

LAKE RESOURCES N.L.

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

49079471980

1.3

ASX issuer code

LKE

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

21/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

For personal use only

Please specify

Options issued to employee

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Unlisted Options

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

20/1/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

personal

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02471475-2A1348547?access_token=8

3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4(Schedule 6)

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 1.48000000

19/1/2025

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

For

company option

Other

Description

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Issued upon agreement being reached

Issue details

only

Number of +securities

1,000,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

use

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issued to employee

Purpose of the issue

Other

personalFor

Additional Details

Issued to employee as incentive

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lake Resources NL published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 22:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LAKE RESOURCES NL
01/18Lake Resources Raises Production at Argentina's Kachi Lithium Project; Shares Jump 4%
MT
01/18Lake Resources NL Kachi DFS Production Increased to 50,000 tpa Lithium
AW
01/18Lake Resources NL Confirms Production Base Case Increase to 50,000 Tons Per Annum Lithi..
CI
01/06LAKE RESOURCES NL : Application for quotation of securities - LKE
PU
2021Lake Resources NL Annual Report 2021
AW
2021LAKE RESOURCES NL : Appendix 4G
PU
2021LAKE RESOURCES NL : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
2021LAKE RESOURCES NL : Annual Report 2021
PU
2021LAKE RESOURCES NL : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
2021LAKE RESOURCES NL : Application for quotation of securities - LKE
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -5,20 M -3,76 M -3,76 M
Net cash 2022 54,1 M 39,1 M 39,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -155x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 190 M 865 M 860 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart LAKE RESOURCES NL
Duration : Period :
Lake Resources NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAKE RESOURCES NL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,01 AUD
Average target price 1,37 AUD
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen C. Promnitz Managing Director & Executive Director
Peter Neilsen Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Geoffrey Stuart Crow Non-Executive Chairman
Gautam Parimoo Chief Operating Officer
Nicholas Mark Lindsay Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAKE RESOURCES NL-2.48%842
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.5.63%64 730
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION10.84%52 879
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-10.09%15 846
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.13.89%11 915
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED18.07%5 797