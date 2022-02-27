Lake Resources NL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LKE

Terms the same as Neilsen Options other than exercise price and term
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.56500000
25/10/2024
For
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
company option
Other
Description
LKE Ordinary Shares
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
the market in an Appendix 3B
Options issued as incentive to COO following completion of probation period. Appendix 3B inadvertently not lodged prior to issue.
Issue details
For personal use only
Number of +securities
2,000,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Options issued as incentive to COO.
Purpose of the issue
Other
Additional Details
Options issued as incentive to COO.
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Lake Resources NL published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 22:31:00 UTC.