    LKE   AU000000LKE1

LAKE RESOURCES NL

(LKE)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:15 2022-10-30 pm EDT
1.010 AUD   +2.54%
Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report

10/30/2022 | 06:05pm EDT
Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is providing a clean solution to the delivery of high quality lithium into the battery materials supply chain powering the energy transition. Lake uses disruptive, ion exchange extraction technology, from Lilac Solutions Inc in California (Lilac), who is earning into the flagship Kachi Project, for efficient production of high purity lithium with significant ESG benefits. No mining is involved in the brine processing.

The Kachi Lithium Brine Project is targeting production at a rate of 50,000 tpa lithium carbonate. Kachi is indicatively financed into production with long dated low-cost project finance from the UK Export Finance and Canada's EDC for approximately 70% of the total finance required for Kachi's development, subject to standard project finance terms (ASX release 11 Aug 2021).

Lake's development plan uses a cost-effective DLE method that enables Lake to come to market quickly at significant scale with strong ESG benefits, a low carbon (CO2) footprint, low water and low land use.

High purity battery quality lithium carbonate (99.97% purity) has been produced (ASX release 20 Oct 2020) from pilot plant modules.

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/952864ZN



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.



Source:
Lake Resources NL



Contact:

For media queries, please contact:
Nigel Kassulke at Teneo
M: +61-407-904-874
E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com

© ABN Newswire 2022
