Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL's (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) recent JORC update revealed a 37% increase to Measured, higher grade resource at Kachi, supporting 25+ years of supply life. Additionally, the update revealed the growth of inferred resource at Kachi, supporting further potential expansion opportunities.Based on the growing resource base and following a rigorous project reassessment, Lake provided a significant and comprehensive operational update on 19 June 2023, with revised project timelines and a two-phased approach to production.During the quarter, Lake further strengthened its management team with the addition of Ms. Lindsay Bourg as Chief Accounting Officer.Lake is well funded with a cash balance of $A90.1 million and no debt at 30 June 2023.*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:





Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.



This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.





Nigel Kassulke at Teneo M: +61-407-904-874 E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com Global: Karen Greene SVP, Investor Relations karen.greene@lakeresources.com.au Australia: Anthony Fensom Republic PR +61 (0) 407 112 623 anthony@republicpr.com.au