    LKE   AU000000LKE1

LAKE RESOURCES NL

(LKE)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:05 2022-09-18 pm EDT
1.035 AUD   +11.29%
05:56pLake Resources NL Updates Kachi Demonstration Plant Activity
AW
09/15Australian shares end higher on strong energy stocks, job data cheer
RE
09/14Compass Minerals picks lithium extraction technology to supply Ford, others
RE
Lake Resources NL Updates Kachi Demonstration Plant Activity

09/18/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
Lake Updates Kachi Demonstration Plant Activity

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) advises that work proceeds with Lilac Solutions, Inc. (Lilac) on site at the Kachi Project in Argentina, with commissioning now underway on the demonstration plant.

Whilst on 14 September 2022 Lake issued a Notice of Dispute under its agreement with Lilac, in respect of certain performance timelines (Dispute), Lake wishes to advise that ongoing work is being done by Lilac at the Kachi Project and all parties are confident on-site operations will be successful.

Lake confirms that construction of the facility to house the Lilac demonstration plant is now complete.

Dry commissioning of the demonstration plant commenced on Wednesday September 14.

Lilac has advised Lake that, subject to completion of dry commissioning, it expects to begin wet commissioning of the plant on September 22; once wet commissioning is complete, Lilac expects to begin onsite processing of Kachi brines in the first week of October.

Whilst the test program is based on operating the demonstration plant for 1000 hours it is anticipated that the first 2000 litres of lithium concentrate produced from the demonstration plant will be sent for conversion into Lithium Carbonate once delivered. Lake proposes that this final Lithium product will then be qualified by a tier 1 battery maker to validate product specifications.

Lake will continue to update the market on the Kachi Project, the Dispute, and, as the demonstration test work continues, on the progress, the timelines, milestones and outcomes.

Lake confirms offtake discussions continue to advance and new appointments to the Lake board are in final stages of consideration.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.



Source:
Lake Resources NL



Contact:

For media queries, please contact:
Nigel Kassulke at Teneo
M: +61-407-904-874
E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com

© ABN Newswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -7,00 M -4,69 M -4,69 M
Net cash 2022 64,0 M 42,9 M 42,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -155x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 255 M 841 M 841 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart LAKE RESOURCES NL
Duration : Period :
Lake Resources NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAKE RESOURCES NL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,93 AUD
Average target price 2,50 AUD
Spread / Average Target 169%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Dickson Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Peter Neilsen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Geoffrey Stuart Crow Executive Chairman
Gautam Parimoo Chief Operating Officer
Nicholas Mark Lindsay Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAKE RESOURCES NL-7.92%841
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%42 194
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-28.64%41 920
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-24.36%36 088
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-25.82%11 852
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.0.92%8 436