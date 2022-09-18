Lake Resources NL Updates Kachi Demonstration Plant Activity

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) advises that work proceeds with Lilac Solutions, Inc. (Lilac) on site at the Kachi Project in Argentina, with commissioning now underway on the demonstration plant.



Whilst on 14 September 2022 Lake issued a Notice of Dispute under its agreement with Lilac, in respect of certain performance timelines (Dispute), Lake wishes to advise that ongoing work is being done by Lilac at the Kachi Project and all parties are confident on-site operations will be successful.



Lake confirms that construction of the facility to house the Lilac demonstration plant is now complete.



Dry commissioning of the demonstration plant commenced on Wednesday September 14.



Lilac has advised Lake that, subject to completion of dry commissioning, it expects to begin wet commissioning of the plant on September 22; once wet commissioning is complete, Lilac expects to begin onsite processing of Kachi brines in the first week of October.



Whilst the test program is based on operating the demonstration plant for 1000 hours it is anticipated that the first 2000 litres of lithium concentrate produced from the demonstration plant will be sent for conversion into Lithium Carbonate once delivered. Lake proposes that this final Lithium product will then be qualified by a tier 1 battery maker to validate product specifications.



Lake will continue to update the market on the Kachi Project, the Dispute, and, as the demonstration test work continues, on the progress, the timelines, milestones and outcomes.



Lake confirms offtake discussions continue to advance and new appointments to the Lake board are in final stages of consideration.







About Lake Resources NL:



Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.



This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.





