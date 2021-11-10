Log in
Lake Resources NL at Noosa Conference 12 November 2021

11/10/2021 | 10:40pm EST
LAKE at Noosa Conference 12 November 2021

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) will present at the Noosa Mining Conference on Friday 12 November at 10.45 am (Brisbane), 11.45am (Sydney), 8.45am (Perth, Hong Kong). The presentation will headline a session on battery materials and renewables.

Noosa Mining Conference is on from Wednesday to Friday 10-12 November 2021 both in person at Noosa Peppers and online. Please register now at:
https://www.noosaminingconference.com.au

For North American based investors, a reminder that Steve Promnitz presented at OTC's Critical Metals Conference on Wednesday 10 November at 11.30 am ET. A replay is available here:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/8D8E00D7

The presentations will provide an update on how Lake can deliver high quality and high margin solutions for the EV battery supply chain with scalable, premium lithium with superior ESG benefits by using clean direct lithium extraction, with details about the indicative funding to deliver the project into production.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.



Source:
Lake Resources NL



Contact:

Steve Promnitz
Managing Director 
+61 2 9188 7864 
steve@lakeresources.com.au

Anthony Fensom
Republic PR
+61 (0) 407 112 623
anthony@republicpr.com.au

Henry Jordan
Six Degrees Investor Relations
+61 (0) 431 271 538

© ABN Newswire 2021
