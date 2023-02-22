Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Lake Resources NL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LKE   AU000000LKE1

LAKE RESOURCES NL

(LKE)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:05:11 2023-02-22 pm EST
0.6025 AUD   -0.41%
05:57pLake Resources Nl (asx : LKE) to Present at the 32nd BMO Critical Minerals Conference
AQ
01/31Lake Resources NL Appoints Gentry Brann as Chief People and Admin Officer
AW
01/31Lake Resources NL Appoints Gentry Brann as Its First Chief People and Administration Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lake Resources NL to Present at the 32nd BMO Critical Minerals Conference

02/22/2023 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Lake Resources to Present at the 32nd BMO Critical Minerals Conference

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Chief Executive Officer David Dickson will be presenting at the sector leading BMO Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida on February 28 at 9:15 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available at the time of the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the company's website. A replay will be accessible in the same location immediately following the conclusion of the live event for approximately 30 days.

Decarbonization in metals and mining, ESG, and the global economic recovery are key themes at the conference. More than 1,100 Industry leaders representing 500 organizations from 36 countries and six continents are participating.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.



Source:
Lake Resources NL



Contact:

Nigel Kassulke at Teneo
M: +61-407-904-874
E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com

BMO Financial Group
Media Contact
Kelly Hechler
E: Kelly.hechler@bmo.com
T: +1-416-867-3996

© ABN Newswire 2023
All news about LAKE RESOURCES NL
05:57pLake Resources Nl (asx : LKE) to Present at the 32nd BMO Critical Minerals Conference
AQ
01/31Lake Resources NL Appoints Gentry Brann as Chief People and Admin Officer
AW
01/31Lake Resources NL Appoints Gentry Brann as Its First Chief People and Administration Of..
CI
01/30Lake Resources NL Appointment Sra. A Saenz to Lead Argentina Corporate Affairs
AW
01/30Lake Resources Nl (asx : LKE) Appointment Sra. A Saenz to Lead Argentina Corporate Affairs
AQ
01/26Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report
AW
01/12Lake Resources NL - Kachi M&I resource doubled to 2.2 million tonnes Lithium Carbonate ..
AQ
01/12Lake Resources Provides Operational Update
AQ
01/11Lake Resources NL Provides Operational Update
AW
01/11Lake Resources Nl (asx : LKE) Provides Operational Update
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -9,59 M -6,54 M -6,54 M
Net cash 2023 489 M 333 M 333 M
P/E ratio 2023 -61,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 835 M 569 M 569 M
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart LAKE RESOURCES NL
Duration : Period :
Lake Resources NL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAKE RESOURCES NL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,61 AUD
Average target price 2,28 AUD
Spread / Average Target 278%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Dickson Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Peter Neilsen Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Stuart Crow Non-Executive Chairman
Scott Munro Senior VP-Technology, Strategy & Risk
Gentry Brann Chief People & Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAKE RESOURCES NL-20.63%602
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.12.26%61 033
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION23.13%57 488
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.14.39%10 895
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-1.77%10 348
ALLKEM LIMITED3.38%5 094