Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2024) - Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (TSXV: LVG) ("LVG", or the "Company") – is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of unsecured convertible debentures (each, a "Debenture") to raise gross proceeds to the Company of up to $750,000. Each Debenture will bear interest at 12% per annum payable quarterly, which interest, may at the option of the Company be settled in cash or in common shares of the Company subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Each Debenture will mature 24 months from the date of issuance (the "Maturity Date"). As the Debentures will be unsecured debt obligations of the Company, each Debenture will rank subordinate to any secured debt obligations of the Company.

The outstanding principal amount of each Debenture is convertible, at the option of the holder, at any time prior to the Maturity Date, into common shares of the Company at a conversion price of $0.18 per Share (the "Conversion Price"). The Debentures will be subject to a forced conversion provision whereby the Company may, in its sole discretion, convert the outstanding principal amount of the Debentures into Units at the Conversion Price if, at any time after the first year following the date of issuance of the Debentures and prior to the Maturity Date, the Shares trade at a closing price above $0.275 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days on the Exchange.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for general working capital purposes.

Marc Cernovitch, CEO & Director, stated: "With the recently announced tax assessment having been received from the Tanzanian Revenue Authority ("TRA") and such payments having now been made, we are expecting to receive the Tax Clearance Certificate from the TRA in the coming days. Once the Tax Clearance Certificate has been received, the Company can then make its final submissions to the Mining Commission in order to close the Imwelo acquisition. This crucial step will not only finalize our acquisition but will also trigger the second tranche of investment from the TAIFA Group. This acquisition is a significant milestone for LVG, representing a major step forward in our strategic growth and consolidation plans within the Lake Victoria Goldfield."

The Debentures and, if issued within four months from the date of issue of the Debentures, the Shares and Warrants, will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day following the date of issue of the Debentures in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Private Placement is subject to the approval of the Exchange.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

About Lake Victoria Gold (LVG):

Lake Victoria Gold is a rapidly growing gold exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LVG. Leveraging our unique position and experience, the Company is principally focused on growth and consolidation in the highly prolific and prospective Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania.

The Company has a 100% interest in the Tembo project which has over 50 thousand meters of drilling and is located adjacent to Barrick's 20Moz Bulyanhulu Mine. The Company recently announced the acquisition of two deposits that support our objective of accretive growth and consolidation. The Imwelo project and Dora project both have potential for significant growth.

LVG has assembled a highly experienced team with a track record of developing, financing, and operating mining projects in Africa with management, directors and partners owning more than 60% of the shares. Notably, the Company is grateful for the validation that comes with the support and equity investment from Barrick Gold and recent strategic partnership with Taifa Group.

Taifa Group (a diverse group of companies with interests in amongst others, Mining, Telecoms, Oil & Gas, Agri Business, Pharmaceuticals and Leather) has entered into an agreement with the Company to obtain an equity stake in the Company and through its wholly owned subsidiary Taifa Mining (a wholly Tanzanian owned company), or other nominees. Taifa Mining will also carry out all the contract mining and civil works for the Imwelo project. Taifa Mining is Tanzania's largest mining contractor with over 30 years mining related experience. Taifa have been the contractor of choice to most mines in Tanzania and have maintained long and successful relationships with companies such as Petra, De Beers, Barrick, and AngloGold Ashanti. In addition, Taifa also owns the largest fleet of mining equipment in Tanzania. As a company, Taifa is committed to adopting and adhering to the latest internationally recognized standards throughout all aspects of its business.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

