LAKE VICTORIA GOLD LTD. (formerly Tembo Gold Corp.) CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Grant Thornton LLP 11th Floor 200 King Street West, Box 11 Toronto Ontario M5H 3T4 T +1 416 366 0100 F +1 416 360 4949 Independent auditor's report To the Shareholders of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (formerly Tembo Gold Corp.) Opinion We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (formerly Tembo Gold Corp.) (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2023 and 2022 and the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss, consolidated statements of changes in equity and consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policy information. In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly in all material respects, the financial position of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (formerly Tembo Gold Corp.) as at December 31, 2023 and 2022, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS Accounting Standards). Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern We draw attention to Note 1 in the financial statements, which indicates that additional funding will be necessary to advance the Company's ongoing operations. This condition, along with the matters set forth in Note 1, indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter. Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Except for the matter described in the Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section, we have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report. Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor's Report Thereon Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management Discussion and Analysis but does not include the financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to a going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because of the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Ingrid Holbik. Toronto, Canada Chartered Professional Accountants April 30, 2024 Licensed Public Accountants

LAKE VICTORIA GOLD LTD. (formerly Tembo Gold Corp.) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) _____________________________________________________________________________________________ December 31, December 31, Notes 2023 2022 $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash 627,109 2,255,550 GST receivable 67,594 67,665 Prepaid expenses 222,451 94,180 Total current assets 917,154 2,417,395 Non-current assets Plant and equipment 4 158,384 178,078 Exploration and evaluation assets 5 5,666,160 3,880,403 Deposit 5 691,541 708,168 Total non-current assets 6,516,085 4,766,649 TOTAL ASSETS 7,433,239 7,184,044 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9 737,718 704,573 Advances payable 6 44,000 44,000 Interest payable 7 48,992 16,570 Total current liabilities 830,710 765,143 Non-current liabilities Promissory note payable 7 345,199 353,498 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,175,909 1,118,641 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 8 45,258,326 44,034,856 Share subscriptions received 5(b)(ii) 2,227,069 - Share-based payments reserve 15,455,171 15,617,035 Foreign currency translation reserve 6,101,764 6,258,421 Deficit (62,785,000) (59,844,909) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 6,257,330 6,065,403 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 7,433,239 7,184,044 Nature of Operations and Going Concern - See Note 1 Events after the Reporting Period - See Note 14 These consolidated financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on April 29, 2024 and are signed on its behalf by: /s/ Marc Cernovitch /s/ Simon Benstead Marc Cernovitch Simon Benstead Director Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. Page 5

LAKE VICTORIA GOLD LTD. (formerly Tembo Gold Corp.) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ Year Ended December 31 Note 2023 2022 $ $ Expenses Accounting and administration 111,016 99,616 Audit 75,426 56,494 Corporate development 15,532 457,948 Depreciation 4 29,489 27,591 Executive management compensation 9(a) 595,171 559,030 General exploration 148,434 - Interest expense 7 33,476 15,925 Investor relations - 101,168 Legal 223,663 101,607 Office 51,374 48,363 Professional fees 456,018 383,805 Regulatory 44,150 36,058 Rent and housing 9(c) 41,359 92,394 Share-based compensation 8(c) 487,756 37,033 Shareholder costs 15,154 11,548 Transfer agent 6,585 13,559 Travel 52,772 85,148 Website updating and maintenance 60,000 66,842 2,447,375 2,194,129 Loss before other items (2,447,375) (2,194,129) Other items Interest income 7,698 5,739 Standstill agreement and related payments 5(b)(ii) (499,232) - Other 13,515 - Foreign exchange (14,697) 17,269 Gain on disposition of exploration and evaluation assets 5 - 1,115,959 (492,716) 1,138,967 Loss before income taxes (2,940,091) (1,055,162) Income taxes on disposition 5 - (2,241,074) Net loss for the year (2,940,091) (3,296,236) Other comprehensive (loss) income Change in currency translation of foreign subsidiary (156,657) 520,011 Comprehensive loss for the year (3,096,748) (2,776,225) Basic and diluted loss per common share $(0.03) $(0.03) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 103,493,871 99,508,950 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. Page 6

LAKE VICTORIA GOLD LTD. (formerly Tembo Gold Corp.) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) _________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Year Ended December 31, 2023 Share Capital Foreign Share-Based Share Currency Total Number of Payments Subscriptions Translation Shareholders' Shares Amount Reserve Received Reserve Deficit Equity $ $ $ $ $ $ Balance at December 31, 2022 101,771,345 44,034,856 15,617,035 6,258,421 (59,844,909) 6,065,403 Common shares issued for: - share options exercised 3,609,000 573,850 - - - - 573,850 Transfer on exercise of share options - 649,620 (649,620) - - - - Share-based compensation - options - - 91,463 - - - 91,463 Share-based compensation - RSUs - - 396,293 - - - 396,293 Share subscriptions received (Note 5(b)(ii)) - - - 2,227,069 - - 2,227,069 Currency translation adjustment - - - - (156,657) - (156,657) Net loss for the year - - - - - (2,940,091) (2,940,091) Balance at December 31, 2023 105,380,345 45,258,326 15,455,171 2,227,069 6,101,764 (62,785,000) 6,257,330 Year Ended December 31, 2022 Share Capital Foreign Share-Based Currency Total Number of Payments Translation Shareholders' Shares Amount Reserve Reserve Deficit Equity $ $ $ $ $ Balance at December 31, 2021 95,167,581 42,251,621 15,580,002 5,738,410 (56,548,673) 7,021,360 Common shares issued for: - private placements 6,603,764 1,792,950 - - - 1,792,950 Share issue costs - (9,715) - - - (9,715) Share-based compensation - options - - 37,033 - - 37,033 Currency translation adjustment - - - 520,011 - 520,011 Net loss for the year - - - - (3,296,236) (3,296,236) Balance at December 31, 2022 101,771,345 44,034,856 15,617,035 6,258,421 (59,844,909) 6,065,403 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. Page 7

LAKE VICTORIA GOLD LTD. (formerly Tembo Gold Corp.) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ Year Ended December 31 2023 2022 $ $ Operating activities Net loss for the year (2,940,091) (3,296,236) Adjustments for: Depreciation 29,489 27,591 Share-based compensation 487,756 37,033 Gain on disposition of exploration and evaluation assets - (1,115,959) Changes in non-cash working capital items: GST receivable 71 (37,646) Prepaid expenses and deposits (132,561) (59,184) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 348,198 (238,791) Interest payable 33,476 15,925 Net cash used in operating activities (2,173,662) (4,667,267) Investing activities Expenditures on exploration and evaluation assets (1,884,649) (2,348,306) Net proceeds from sale of exploration and evaluation assets - 7,508,280 Deposit - (708,168) Additions to plant and equipment (13,660) (34,897) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,898,309) 4,416,909 Financing activities Issuance of common shares 240,000 1,792,950 Share issue costs - (9,715) Share subscriptions received 2,227,069 - Advances received - 12,496 Repayment of advances - (12,496) Promissory note payable - 353,498 Net cash provided by financing activities 2,467,069 2,136,733 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (23,539) (281,305) Net change in cash (1,628,441) 1,605,070 Cash at beginning of year 2,255,550 650,480 Cash at end of year 627,109 2,255,550 Supplemental cash flow information - See Note 12 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. Page 8

LAKE VICTORIA GOLD LTD. (formerly Tembo Gold Corp.) NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) _____________________________________________________________________________________________ Nature of Operations and Going Concern

The Company is a public company incorporated on March 3, 1937 pursuant to the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada and continued into British Columbia on October 14, 2020. On December 21, 2023 the Company changed its name from Tembo Gold Corp. to Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. See Note 5(b). The Company's common shares are listed and trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the new symbol "LVG", the OTCQB under the new symbol "LVGLF" and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "T23".

The Company is a junior mineral exploration company currently engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in Tanzania. On the basis of information to date, the Company has not yet determined whether these properties contain economically recoverable ore reserves. The underlying value of the exploration and evaluation assets is entirely dependent on the existence of economically recoverable reserves, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing to complete development and upon future profitable production. Exploration and evaluation assets represent costs incurred to date, less amounts depreciated and/or written off, and do not necessarily represent present or future values.

The Company's material mineral properties are located in Tanzania and consequently the Company is subject to certain risks, including currency fluctuations and possible political or economic instability which may result in the impairment or loss of mining title or other mineral rights, and mineral exploration and mining activities may be affected in varying degrees by political stability and governmental regulations relating to the mining industry.

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. As at December 31, 2023 the Company had working capital of $86,444 and an accumulated deficit of $62,785,000. The Company has not yet produced any revenues from its mineral interests and further funds will be required to fund existing levels of overhead and planned exploration expenditures over the course of the next twelve months. The Company will need to raise additional capital from the sale of common shares or other equity or debt instruments. If the Company is unable to raise the necessary capital and generate sufficient cash flows to meet obligations as they come due, the Company may have to reduce or curtail its operations or obtain financing at unfavourable terms. The material uncertainty may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Furthermore, failure to continue as a going concern would require the Company's assets and liabilities be restated on a liquidation basis which would differ significantly from the going concern basis. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include any adjustments to the amounts and classification of assets and liabilities that may be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. Basis of Preparation

Statement of Compliance

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS Accounting Standards"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

Basis of Measurement

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for the revaluation of certain financial assets and financial liabilities to fair value. The consolidated financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Details of the Group

In addition to the Company, the consolidated financial statements include all subsidiaries. Subsidiaries are all corporations over which the Company is able, directly or indirectly, to control financial and operating policies, which is the authority usually connected with holding majority voting rights. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control is acquired by the Company. Inter-company transactions and balances are eliminated upon consolidation. They are deconsolidated from the date that control by the Company ceases. Page 9