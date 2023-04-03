Advanced search
Lakeland Bancorp : Bank Appoints Cassidy - April 3, 2023

04/03/2023
Oak Ridge, N.J. - April 3, 2023 - Thomas J. Shara, President and CEO of Lakeland Bank, is pleased to announce the following appointment.

Thomas Cassidy has been hired as Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager for the Healthcare Lending Team. Cassidy will be responsible for developing new business opportunities and enhancing the client experience of existing relationships. With nearly 20 years of underwriting, structuring, and relationship management experience in the healthcare and commercial lending industry, he was most recently Vice President of Healthcare/Senior Living and Seniors Housing at Univest Bank in Souderton, PA. "I am excited to be part of such a talented team within this organization that is dedicated to making a positive impact on the healthcare and local communities," said Cassidy. He earned a Bachelor of Science Business Administration degree with a double major in finance and marketing at The University of Pittsburgh. Cassidy is highly active within several Philadelphia area youth athletic organizations and serves on the Development Committee for the Variety Club. He resides in Blue Bell, PA. Ron Krauskopf, First Senior Vice President, Group Leader of Specialty Lending added, "Expanding our team with someone of Tom's caliber is going to make an already talented team, even better. Tom has extensive experience in the healthcare market and his reputation is one of reliability. He's a natural fit with the culture at Lakeland Bank and will feature in our immediate and long-term plans to grow the business."

About Lakeland Bank

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which has over $10 billion in total assets. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, N.Y., the Bank has been offering business and retail banking products and services for over 50 years. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines, and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as New Jersey's #1 Best-In-State Bank by Forbes and Statista, named a Best Bank To Work For by American Banker and Best Companies Group, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 17:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
