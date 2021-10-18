Log in
LAKELAND BANCORP, INC.

Lakeland Bancorp : Bank Appoints Waters - October 18, 2021

10/18/2021 | 11:52am EDT
Oak Ridge, N.J. - October 18, 2021 - Thomas J. Shara, President and CEO of Lakeland Bank, is pleased to announce the following appointment.

Jeffrey Waters has been hired as Assistant Treasurer, Branch Operations Manager based in Jackson, N.J. Waters will be responsible for driving the success of the branch, both in meeting customer needs and maintaining operational excellence. With more than 19 years of industry experience, he was most recently the Assistant Branch Manager at Investors Bank in Bloomfield, N.J. Waters earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history with a minor in business administration from Gettysburg College and is a former member of the Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce.

About Lakeland Bank

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which has over $7.7 billion in total assets. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, N.Y., the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines, and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as New Jersey's #1 Best-In-State Bank by Forbes and Statista, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Lakeland Bancorp Inc. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 15:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
