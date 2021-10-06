Lakeland Bancorp : Bank Raises $200,000 at 2021 Annual Scholarship Golf Outing - October 6, 2021

Oak Ridge, N.J. - October 6, 2021 - Lakeland Bank is pleased to announce that $200,000 was raised at the Bank's 2021 Annual Scholarship Golf Outing held September 28 at Crystal Springs Resort. Scholarships will be presented in 2022 to local students pursuing a higher education.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support and generosity of our associates, customers and business partners who all contribute to make this event a great success," said Thomas Shara, President and CEO of Lakeland Bank. "After the challenges we faced to host a golf outing in 2020, we were excited that so many of our supporters returned to join us at this year's outing and that we exceeded our goal by raising $200,000 to support local students."

Lakeland Bank's goal was to raise $175,000, but due to the generosity of its supporters, the Bank exceeded its goal and raised $200,000. The 2021 Exclusive Tournament Sponsor was Inserra Supermarket which owns and operates 23 ShopRite and two PriceRite Marketplace stores located in Bergen, Hudson and Passaic Counties in New Jersey and in Rockland County, New York. Lakeland Bank representatives will present scholarships in 2022 to students from both public and private schools in the communities Lakeland Bank serves.

Students are encouraged to contact their Guidance department to learn how to apply for the Lakeland Bank Scholarship. Scholarships will be awarded next year to students attending the following schools and colleges:

Bergen County: Becton Regional High School, Bergen Catholic High School, Bergen County Technical Schools, Don Bosco Prep, Dwight Morrow High School, Hackensack High School, Immaculate Heart Academy, Indian Hills High School, Ma'ayanot Yeshiva School for Girls, Paramus Catholic High School, Park Ridge High School, Pascack Valley High School, Ramapo High School, Rutherford High School, Sage Day School, Saint Joseph Regional High School, Teaneck High School, Torah Academy of Bergen County, Waldwick High School, Westwood Regional Jr./Sr. High School

Hudson County: St. Peter's Preparatory School

Somerset County: Bernards High School, Ridge High School

Essex County: James Caldwell High School, Nutley High School, Verona High School, West Caldwell Tech, West Essex Regional High Schoo

Morris County: Boonton High School, Butler High School, Jefferson Township High School, Kinnelon High School, Madison High School, Montville High School, Morris Catholic High School, Morris County School of Technology, Morris Hills Regional High School, Morris Knolls Regional High School, Morristown High School, Mountain Lakes High School, New Bridge Plus, Pequannock High School, West Morris Central High School, West Morris Mendham High School

Passaic County: Clifton High School, DePaul Catholic High School, Eastern Christian High School, Lakeland Regional High School, Manchester Regional High School, Mary Help of Christians Academy, Passaic County Technical Institute, Passaic Valley Regional High School, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne Valley High School, West Milford High School, Windsor School

Sussex County: High Point Regional High School, Hopatcong High School, Kittatinny Regional High School, Lenape Valley Regional High School, Newton High School, Pope John Regional High School, Sparta High School, Sussex County Technical School, Veritas Christian Academy, Vernon High School, Wallkill Valley Regional High School

Union County: Summit High School

Warren County: North Warren Regional High School

Ocean County: Jackson Liberty High School, Jackson Memorial High School, Lakewood High School, Ocean County Vocational Technical School, Toms River HS East, Toms River HS North, Toms River HS South

Orange County, New York: Monroe-Woodbury High School

Local Colleges: Bergen Community College, Beth Medrash Govoha, County College of Morris, Eastwick College, Hudson County Community College, Kean University, Montclair State University, Ocean County College, Passaic County Community College, Ramapo College, Sussex County Community College, Union County College and William Paterson University

Photo courtesy: Lakeland Bank

Caption: Lakeland Bank Golf Committee associates revealed that the Annual Scholarship raised $200,000 which will be awarded to students in 2022.

