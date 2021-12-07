Lakeland Bancorp : and 1st Constitution Bancorp Announce the Receipt of Shareholder Approvals in Connection with Proposed Merger - Form 8-K

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. and 1st Constitution Bancorp

Announce the Receipt of Shareholder Approvals in Connection with Proposed Merger

OAK RIDGE, N.J. and CRANBURY, N.J., December 7, 2021 - Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. ("Lakeland") (NASDAQ: LBAI), the parent company of Lakeland Bank, and 1st Constitution Bancorp ("1st Constitution") (NASDAQ: FCCY), the parent company of 1st Constitution Bank, announced the receipt of their respective shareholder approvals in connection with the proposed merger of 1st Constitution with and into Lakeland.

The closing of the proposed merger remains subject to the approval of or waiver by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and certain other customary closing conditions. The merger is expected to close in January 2022.

About Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and in Highland Mills, New York, and offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as one of New Jersey's Best-In State Banks by Forbes and Statista, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. As of September 30, 2021, Lakeland had consolidated total assets, total loans, total deposits and total stockholders' equity of $8.17 billion, $5.88 billion, $6.93 billion and $814.1 million, respectively.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered and maintaining its main office in Cranbury, New Jersey with additional offices in Asbury Park, Fair Haven, Fort Lee, Freehold, Hamilton, Hightstown, Hillsborough, Hopewell, Jackson, Jamesburg, Lawrenceville, Little Silver, Long Branch, Manahawkin, Neptune City, Perth Amboy, Plainsboro, Princeton, Rocky Hill, Rumson, Shrewsbury and Toms River, New Jersey. Founded in 1989, 1st Constitution provides deposit and loan banking products and services to corporations, individuals, partnerships and other community organizations throughout the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. As of September 30, 2021, 1st Constitution had consolidated total assets, total loans, total deposits and total shareholders' equity of $1.91 billion, $1.20 billion, $1.64 billion and $199.9 million, respectively. 1st Constitution is proud to be recognized by Newsweek Magazine as the "Best Small Bank in New Jersey!"

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

