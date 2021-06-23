Lakeland Bancorp : Bank Appoints Giordano - June 23, 2021

Oak Ridge, N.J. - June 23, 2021 - Thomas J. Shara, President and CEO of Lakeland Bank, is pleased to announce the following appointment.

Andrenaia Giordano has been hired as the Senior Vice President, Team Leader of the N.Y. Commercial and Middle Market Lending Team based in Highland Mills, N.Y. Giordano will be responsible for managing the lending efforts of the Hudson Valley Commercial Lending Team. With more than 20 years of industry experience, she held prior roles as Vice President, Senior Loan Officer at TD Bank and at JPMorgan Chase Bank. Giordano earned a bachelor's degree from Pace University and dual Master's degrees from Saint Peters College. She is a board member of the Berkeley College Foundation.

About Lakeland Bank

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which has over $7.7 billion in total assets. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, N.Y., the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines, and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as a Best-In-State Bank by Forbes and Statista, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com for more information.