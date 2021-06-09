Lakeland Bancorp : Bank Appoints Macko - June 9, 2021

Oak Ridge, N.J. - June 9, 2021 - Thomas J. Shara, President and CEO of Lakeland Bank, is pleased to announce the following appointment.

Bernadette Macko has joined Lakeland as the Senior Vice President, Team Leader of Treasury Management Services. Macko will be responsible for consulting with commercial clients regarding treasury management solutions. With more than 36 years of financial services experience and 23 years of treasury management experience, she has worked with clients in the middle market, commercial real estate, asset-based lending, business banking and healthcare disciplines as well as the Government sector.

Macko held prior leadership roles as Senior Vice President and Director of Corporate Cash Management at Provident Bank in Iselin, N.J. and Vice President of Cash Management at OceanFirst Bank in Toms River, N.J. Macko earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in business management from Brookdale Community College and a Bachelor of Arts degree in business from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She is the Board President of the Brookdale Community College Foundation and is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

About Lakeland Bank

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which has over $7.7 billion in total assets. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, N.Y., the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines, and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as a Best-In-State Bank by Forbes and Statista, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com for more information.