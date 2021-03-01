Lakeland Bancorp : Thomas Shara, President and CEO of Lakeland Bank Named to NJBIZ Power 100 List - March 1, 2021

Thomas J. Shara, President and CEO of Lakeland Bank has been named to the NJBIZ Magazine's Power 100 List as a top influencer in the Banking and Finance industry. The NJBIZ Power 100 list is compiled by consulting with sources who are knowledgeable about the state of NJ. Shara has provided leadership and guidance through challenging economic conditions, numerous acquisitions, and has demonstrated a deep commitment to community service. He is currently the Chairman of the New Jersey Bankers Association.

Lakeland Bank congratulates Tom as well as our board of directors, Brian Gragnolati and James Hanson, who have also been named to the NJBIZ Power 100 list.

Thomas J. Shara

President and Chief Executive Officer, Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. and Lakeland Bank

Mr. Shara was named President and Chief Executive Officer of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. and Lakeland Bank effective April 2, 2008. Prior to joining Lakeland Bank, Mr. Shara served as President and Chief Lending Officer of TD Banknorth's (now TD Bank) Mid-Atlantic Division, which includes New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Prior to TD Banknorth acquiring Hudson United Bank, Mr. Shara was Executive Vice President and Senior Loan Officer of HUBCO, a $9 billion commercial bank, where he oversaw organic growth and was responsible for integrating over 30 acquisitions.

Mr. Shara serves on the Board of Trustees of the Boys and Girls Club of Paterson and Passaic, N.J., the Board of Directors of the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey, and is Chairman of the New Jersey Bankers Association board. He also serves on the Board of Governors of the Ramapo College Foundation and is a Foundation Officer on the Board of Trustees of Chilton Medical Center Foundation. Mr. Shara earned a master's degree in business administration as well as a Bachelor of Science from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Brian Gragnolati

Director since 2020

President and CEO of Atlantic Health System

Mr. Gragnolati is President and CEO of Atlantic Health System, an integrated health care delivery system with 17,000 employees that serves more than half the state of New Jersey. He serves as Immediate Past Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the American Hospital Association (AHA) and has twice been presented the AHA's Partnership for Action Grassroots Champion Award, which honors a hospital leader who has effectively educated elected officials on major issues affecting hospitals, while advocating for patients and the community. Mr. Gragnolati is also an active member of the board of Paper Mill Playhouse and serves as an Advisory Trustee for Liberty Science Center. He holds a bachelor's degree in Health Systems Analysis from the University of Connecticut, an MBA from Western New England College, and an Executive Leadership Certificate from the JFK School at Harvard University.

James E. Hanson II

Director since 2018

President and CEO of The Hampshire Companies

Mr. Hanson oversees the operation and investment activities of The Hampshire Companies and its funds. He has over 35 years of real estate investment management and operational experience. Mr. Hanson is currently a Council Member of the New Jersey State Investment Council; an Executive-In-Residence and Co-Chair of the Board of Advisors for the Center of Real Estate Studies at Rutgers Business School; a Commissioner of the Palisades Interstate Park Commission; and a Member of the Board of Directors of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Hanson earned a bachelor's degree from Hope College and a juris doctor degree from Vermont Law School.