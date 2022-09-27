Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LBAI   US5116371007

LAKELAND BANCORP, INC.

(LBAI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-26 pm EDT
16.29 USD   -0.55%
08:13aRegional lender Provident to buy Lakeland Bancorp in $1.3 bln deal
RE
08:04aProvident Financial Services, Lakeland Bancorp to Merge in $1.3 Billion All-Stock Deal; Lakeland Shares Rise Pre-Bell
MT
07:41aLakeland Bancorp : Merger Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regional lender Provident to buy Lakeland Bancorp in $1.3 bln deal

09/27/2022 | 08:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Provident Financial Services Inc plans to acquire Lakeland Bancorp in a deal valued at nearly $1.3 billion to gain a stronger foothold with nearly 4% of all bank deposits in New Jersey, the companies said on Tuesday.

The regional lenders are joining forces at a time when even diversified Wall Street banks are buckling under pressure from inflation, interest rate hikes and economic downturns, forcing them to report reduced profits and cut costs.

The deal, expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, will see Provident shareholders own 58% and Lakeland investors own 42% of the combined company.

The combined company, which will have more than $25 billion in assets and $20 billion in total deposits, will trade under the Provident ticker symbol.

Piper Sandler Companies is Provident's financial adviser on the deal, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company is advising Lakeland. (Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LAKELAND BANCORP, INC. -0.55% 16.29 Delayed Quote.-14.22%
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES -0.12% 108.19 Delayed Quote.-39.39%
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. 1.59% 15.055 Delayed Quote.-10.34%
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC -1.78% 176.8 Delayed Quote.-49.89%
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. -0.56% 23.16 Delayed Quote.-4.38%
All news about LAKELAND BANCORP, INC.
08:13aRegional lender Provident to buy Lakeland Bancorp in $1.3 bln deal
RE
08:04aProvident Financial Services, Lakeland Bancorp to Merge in $1.3 Billion All-Stock Deal;..
MT
07:41aLakeland Bancorp : Merger Presentation
PU
07:26aProvident Financial Services to acquire Lakeland Bancorp in $1.3 billion deal
RE
07:26aLakeland Bancorp Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or ..
AQ
07:15aProvident Financial Services, Inc. and Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. to Combine to Create New ..
AQ
08/05LAKELAND BANCORP INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
08/05Tranche Update on Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 24,..
CI
08/05LAKELAND BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/28Lakeland Bancorp : Announces Record Quarterly Results - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LAKELAND BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 345 M - -
Net income 2022 108 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,68x
Yield 2022 3,50%
Capitalization 1 056 M 1 056 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 699
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart LAKELAND BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAKELAND BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 16,29 $
Average target price 20,20 $
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Shara President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas F. Splaine Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mary Ann Deacon Chairman
Ronald E. Schwarz Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Timothy J. Matteson Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAKELAND BANCORP, INC.-14.22%1 056
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.08%314 105
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.68%249 333
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-14.32%205 927
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.61%151 760
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.81%148 327