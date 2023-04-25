Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lakeland Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LKFN   US5116561003

LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(LKFN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-24 pm EDT
56.14 USD   -1.27%
08:51aLakeland Financial : 2023 1st Quarter Investor Presentation
PU
08:14aLakeland Financial : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:11aLakeland Financial : Reports Record First Quarter Performance; Balance Sheet Strength Highlights the Quarter - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lakeland Financial : 2023 1st Quarter Investor Presentation

04/25/2023 | 08:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lakeland Financial Corporation

A Proven History of Shareholder Value Creation

And Commitment to Our Communities

1st Quarter 2023

LKFN

L I S T E D

David M. Findlay

President & Chief Executive Officer

david.findlay@lakecitybank.com (574) 267-9197

Lisa M. O'Neill

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

lisa.oneill@lakecitybank.com (574) 267-9125

2

Forward-Looking Information

This presentation contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "continue," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," or other similar expressions. All statements in this presentation, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of today's date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain and, accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Actual results could differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including, without limitation: (i) the effects of future economic, business and market conditions and changes, including the effects of governmental monetary and fiscal policies, (ii) the risks of changes in interest rates on the levels, composition and costs of deposits, loan demand, and the values and liquidity of loan collateral, securities and other interest sensitive assets and liabilities, (iii) changes in borrowers' credit risks and payment behaviors, (iv) the timing and scope of any legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in tax and banking laws and regulations and their application by the Company's regulators, (v) the failure of assumptions and estimates used in the Company's reviews of its loan portfolio,

underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses, the Company's analysis of its capital

position and other estimates; and (vi) the risks noted in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

3

Long Term Success for Shareholders

12 Institutions

(including LKFN)

LTM

ROE >13%

Consecutive

Increases in PTPP

Income Since 2012(3)

Profitable for the Last

10 Years(2)

Exchange Traded Depositories with Assets Between $1B and $10B(1)

17 Institutions

169 Institutions

200 Institutions

Source: S&P Capital IQ Pro. Financial data is as of December 31, 2022.

  1. Includes banks and thrifts traded on the NYSE, NYSEAM or NASDAQ as of 3/21/23; excludes merger targets.
  2. Defined as having positive net income before extraordinary items and preferred dividends for each of the last 10 years (calendar years ended December 31, 2013 through December 31, 2022). Net income before extraordinary items is defined by S&P Capital IQ Pro as GAAP net income, after taxes, minority interest, and other after tax items, but before any extraordinary items. Excludes any revaluation of net deferred tax assets due to tax reform per S&P Capital IQ Pro.
  3. Defined as consecutive increases in pre-tax,pre-provision earnings (excludes nonrecurring revenues and expenses, one-time goodwill impairment charges) for each of the years ending December 31, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

4

Strong Capital Structure

Tangible Book Value(1) Per Share

$35.00

*

$29.87

$30.00

$25.00

$23.36

$20.00

$15.00

$10.00

$5.00

$1.21

$0.00

1991

1993

1995

1997

1999

2001

2003

2005

2007

2009

2011

2013

2015

2017

2019

2021

2023

(1)compounded annual growth rate computed from 1991-2022

*TBV adjusted to exclude the market value impact of AFS investment securities for TCE and Tangible Assets

Reserves

Tangible

8.3%

Common Equity

91.7%

Key Ratios and Per Share Data as of

March 31, 2023

TCE/Tangible Assets

9.34%

Adj. TCE/Adj. Tangible Assets

11.56%

Total Risk-Based

15.21%

Leverage

11.56%

Book Value

$23.51

Tangible Book Value

$23.36

Adj. Tangible Book Value

$29.87

Note: Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value per Common

Share are Non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial

Measures" in the First Quarter 2023 Earnings Press Release and Form 8-K.

5

Disclaimer

Lakeland Financial Corporation published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 12:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION
08:51aLakeland Financial : 2023 1st Quarter Investor Presentation
PU
08:14aLakeland Financial : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:11aLakeland Financial : Reports Record First Quarter Performance; Balance Sheet Strength High..
PU
08:07aEarnings Flash (LKFN) LAKE CITY BANK Reports Q1 EPS $0.94, vs. Street Est of $1.09
MT
08:03aLakeland Financial Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
04/24Lakeland Financial : Lake City Bank's Kyle R. Means Promoted to Retail Banking Officer
PU
04/24LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/21Lakeland Financial : All the Right Reasons – A look behind the scenes at our recycli..
PU
04/20Lakeland Financial : Lake City Bank's Marissa K. Sparks Promoted to Retail Banking Officer
PU
04/12Lakeland Financial Corp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 269 M - -
Net income 2023 111 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,0x
Yield 2023 3,26%
Capitalization 1 454 M 1 454 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,40x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 625
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lakeland Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 56,14 $
Average target price 67,75 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Findlay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lisa M. O'Neill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael L. Kubacki Executive Chairman
Kristin L. Pruitt Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Robert E. Bartels Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION-23.06%1 454
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.80%412 545
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.14%237 260
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%231 208
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.95%168 934
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.12%155 986
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer