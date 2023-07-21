Lakeland Financial Corporation
A Proven History of Shareholder Value Creation
And Commitment to Our Communities
2nd Quarter 2023
David M. Findlay
Chief Executive Officer
david.findlay@lakecitybank.com (574) 267-9197
Kristin L. Pruitt
President
kristin.pruitt@lakecitybank.com (574) 371-9220
Lisa M. O'Neill
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
lisa.oneill@lakecitybank.com (574) 267-9125
Forward-Looking Information
This presentation contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may
contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "continue," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," or other similar expressions. All statements in this presentation, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of today's date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any
statement in light of new information or future events.
The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain and, accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Actual results could differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including, without limitation: (i) the effects of future economic, business and market conditions and changes, including the effects of governmental monetary and fiscal policies, (ii) the risks of changes in interest rates on the levels, composition and costs of deposits, loan demand, and the values and
liquidity of loan collateral, securities and other interest sensitive assets and liabilities, (iii) changes in borrowers' credit risks and payment behaviors, (iv) the timing and scope of any legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in tax and banking laws and regulations and their application by the Company's regulators, (v) the failure of assumptions and estimates used in the Company's reviews of its loan portfolio, underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses, the Company's analysis of its capital position and other estimates; and (vi) the risks noted in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2022, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the
Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Long Term Success for Shareholders
11 Institutions
LTM
ROE >13%
Source: S&P Capital IQ Pro. Financial data is as of March 31, 2023.
- Includes banks and thrifts traded on the NYSE, NYSEAM or NASDAQ as of 7/10/23; excludes merger targets.
- Defined as having positive net income before extraordinary items and preferred dividends for each of the last 10 years (calendar years ended December 31, 2013 through December 31, 2022). Net income before extraordinary items is defined by S&P Capital IQ Pro as GAAP net income, after taxes, minority interest, and other after tax items, but before any extraordinary items. Excludes any revaluation of net deferred tax assets due to tax reform per S&P Capital IQ Pro.
- Defined as consecutive increases in pre-tax,pre-provision earnings (excludes nonrecurring revenues and expenses, one-time goodwill impairment charges) for each of the years ending December 31, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Strong Capital Structure
Tangible Book Value(1) Per
*
$35.00
Share
$29.88
$30.00
$25.00
$22.97
$20.00
$15.00
$10.00
$5.00
$0.00
1991
1993
1995
1997
1999
2001
2003
2005
2007
2009
2011
2013
2015
2017
2019
2021
2023
(1)compounded annual growth rate computed from 1991-2022
*TBV adjusted to exclude the market value impact of AFS investment securities for TCE and Tangible Assets
Tangible Common
Allowance for Credit Losses
Equity
8.3%
91.7%
Key Ratios and Per Share Data as of
June 30, 2023
TCE/Tangible Assets
9.04%
Adj. TCE/Adj. Tangible Assets
11.37%
Total Risk-Based
14.94%
Leverage
11.54%
Book Value
$23.12
Tangible Book Value
$22.97
Adj. Tangible Book Value
$29.88
Note: Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value per Common
Share are Non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial
Measures" in the Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Press Release and Form 8-K.
