Lakeland Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which provides, through its subsidiary Lake City Bank (the Bank), a range of financial products and services throughout its Northern and Central Indiana markets. The Company offers commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including commercial customers across a variety of industries including, among others, commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services and healthcare. The Bank has approximately 52 offices in 15 counties, including 46 offices in northern Indiana and six offices in central Indiana, in the Indianapolis market. The Bank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the FDIC) to the maximum extent provided under federal law and FDIC regulations.

Sector Banks