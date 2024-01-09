Lakeland Financial Corporation announced that the Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend for the first quarter of 2024 of $0.48 per share, payable February 5, 2024, to shareholders of record as of January 25, 2024. The quarterly dividend represents a 4% increase over the quarterly dividend rate of $0.46 per share paid in 2023.
