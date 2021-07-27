Lakeland Financial : GameStop to join S&P MidCap 400 index next week

July 27 (Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Tuesday
GameStop, one of the hottest and most visible 'meme
stocks', will join the S&P MidCap 400 index next week.
GameStop's shares have surged more than nine fold this year,
helped by a social media hype and was the spark in January for a
battle casting hedge fund short-sellers against a pack of
small-time investors organizing online.
The company, currently a part of S&P SmallCap 600, will
replace Weingarten Realty Investors in the S&P MidCap
400. Lakeland Financial Corp will take GameStop's place
in the S&P SmallCap 600.
GameStop, like others meme stocks that have lit up Wall
Street since January, has sold millions of dollars in new stock.
The company is trying to pivot to e-commerce and recently
hired a former Amazon official as its new chief executive
officer to steer it through the transition.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)