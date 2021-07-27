Log in
    LKFN   US5116561003

LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(LKFN)
Lakeland Financial : GameStop to join S&P MidCap 400 index next week

07/27/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
July 27 (Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Tuesday GameStop, one of the hottest and most visible 'meme stocks', will join the S&P MidCap 400 index next week.

GameStop's shares have surged more than nine fold this year, helped by a social media hype and was the spark in January for a battle casting hedge fund short-sellers against a pack of small-time investors organizing online.

The company, currently a part of S&P SmallCap 600, will replace Weingarten Realty Investors in the S&P MidCap 400. Lakeland Financial Corp will take GameStop's place in the S&P SmallCap 600.

GameStop, like others meme stocks that have lit up Wall Street since January, has sold millions of dollars in new stock.

The company is trying to pivot to e-commerce and recently hired a former Amazon official as its new chief executive officer to steer it through the transition. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 226 M - -
Net income 2021 96,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 2,31%
Capitalization 1 490 M 1 490 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,58x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,65x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Technical analysis trends LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 58,91 $
Average target price 68,33 $
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Findlay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lisa M. O'Neill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael L. Kubacki Executive Chairman
Kristin L. Pruitt Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Robert E. Bartels Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION9.95%1 494
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.55%453 161
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.80%323 615
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.53%243 313
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.05%187 373
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY49.14%184 901