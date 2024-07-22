Lake City Bank opened its newest office on July 22 at 1361 S. Rangeline Rd, Carmel, IN 46032. The office is the bank's 54th office in the state and eighth location in the Indianapolis Region. A grand opening ribbon cutting celebration will take place at a later date.

The full-service office is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, and provides technology-driven banking solutions for business and retail clients. The building itself is the former location of Day Furs and has been fully remodeled to fit the bank's modern branch design.

"Our new Carmel office is a great next step in our terrific success in the Indianapolis market. As we have throughout our 152-year history, we have grown the market organically since arriving in Indianapolis 12 years ago," said David M. Findlay, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We're excited to be at the heart of the ongoing development in downtown Carmel. The location is perfect to serve our growing Carmel client base."

To manage the Carmel office, Ashley G. Bridges, Assistant Vice President, Retail Banking Officer, moved to the new location from the bank's Indianapolis North office. She has been with the bank for nine years and grew up in the Carmel community.

"The Carmel office is the latest example of Lake City Bank's commitment to providing the best banking experience in every Indiana community within our footprint," said Stephanie R. Leniski, Senior Vice President, Chief Retail Banking Officer. "Ashley and her team are eager to connect with community members and businesses to showcase our robust banking solutions and top tier customer service."

In addition to the branch, the location has a dedicated training center for bank employees to complete professional development courses provided by the bank's training department - Lake City University.

"Providing ongoing and impactful training to our team members is essential to Lake City Bank's culture. The Lake City University training center at the Carmel office is a direct result of our employee base growth in the Indianapolis Region and provides our team members with a local and fully equipped space to complete courses and specialized training tracts," said Kyra E. Clark, Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer.

Lake City Bank, a $6.6 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, was founded in 1872 and serves Central and Northern Indiana communities with 54 branch offices and a robust digital banking platform. Lake City Bank's community banking model prioritizes building in-market long-term customer relationships while delivering technology-forward solutions for retail and commercial clients. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN).