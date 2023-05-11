Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lakeland Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LKFN   US5116561003

LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(LKFN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:56:36 2023-05-11 am EDT
44.06 USD   -2.64%
11:44aLakeland Financial : Lake City Bank Welcomes Kerry M. Jones to its Credit Team
PU
05/10Lakeland Financial Appoints Kristin L. Pruitt as President
MT
05/10Lakeland Financial Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Lakeland Financial : Lake City Bank Welcomes Kerry M. Jones to its Credit Team

05/11/2023 | 11:44am EDT
Lake City Bank is pleased to announce that Kerry M. Jones has joined the bank as Vice President, Credit Administration Officer.

In this position, Jones manages a team of credit analysts who support commercial bankers in the Indianapolis area, and is also responsible for reviewing and editing loan submissions. He has 25 years of experience in financial services.

Jones earned his bachelor's degree in finance from Southern Illinois University.

Lake City Bank, a $6.4 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the seventh largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 53 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN).

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lakeland Financial Corporation published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 15:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 254 M - -
Net income 2023 96,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 4,07%
Capitalization 1 151 M 1 151 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,52x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,49x
Nbr of Employees 625
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lakeland Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 45,25 $
Average target price 60,25 $
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Findlay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lisa M. O'Neill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael L. Kubacki Executive Chairman
Kristin L. Pruitt Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Robert E. Bartels Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION-37.99%1 151
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.72%398 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.19%245 176
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.51%217 717
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.45%176 518
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.14%165 961
