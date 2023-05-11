Lakeland Financial : Lake City Bank Welcomes Kerry M. Jones to its Credit Team

Lake City Bank is pleased to announce that Kerry M. Jones has joined the bank as Vice President, Credit Administration Officer.

In this position, Jones manages a team of credit analysts who support commercial bankers in the Indianapolis area, and is also responsible for reviewing and editing loan submissions. He has 25 years of experience in financial services.

Jones earned his bachelor's degree in finance from Southern Illinois University.

Lake City Bank, a $6.4 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the seventh largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 53 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN).