Lake City Bank is pleased to welcome Sam Hall as Finance Officer.

In this position, Hall supervises the accounting specialists' workflow while delivering accounting support to major financial accounting areas including accounts payable, general ledger accounting and account reconciliation. He also oversees weekly regulatory reporting and is responsible for monthly board and management reporting.

Hall has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Grace College and a master's degree in accounting from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Lake City Bank, a $6.6 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, was founded in 1872 and serves Central and Northern Indiana communities with 53 branch offices and a robust digital banking platform. Lake City Bank's community banking model prioritizes building in-market long-term customer relationships while delivering technology-forward solutions for retail and commercial clients. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN).