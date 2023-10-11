Lake City Bank is pleased to announce that Branden P. Wildey has been promoted to Credit Administration Officer.

In this position, Wildey supports commercial bankers by analyzing customer financial positions and completing loan submissions. He also assists with training new credit analysts and tests and implements software solutions used for the credit process. Wildey has been with the bank for three years.

Wildey earned his bachelor's degree in finance from Indiana University - Purdue University Fort Wayne. He is a board and finance committee member for Wellspring Interfaith Social Services. He volunteers with Junior Achievement and the United Way Day of Caring for Allen County. Wildey also teaches MoneySmart classes at Lutheran Social Services of Indiana.

Lake City Bank, a $6.5 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the seventh largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 53 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN).