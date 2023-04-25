Lakeland Financial : Lake City Bank's Christy E. Adams Promoted to Assistant Vice President, Commercial Administration Officer

Lake City Bank is pleased to announce that Christy E. Adams has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Commercial Administration Officer.

In this position, Adams works with the commercial banking team to incorporate customer needs in all new initiatives, and product and service enhancements. Adams brings significant knowledge and experience of Lake City Bank's commercial loan administration and operations to this new and expanded role.

Adams volunteers with the North Webster Church of God, American Red Cross blood drives and Junior Achievement.

Lake City Bank, a $6.1 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the seventh largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 53 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN).