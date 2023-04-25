Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lakeland Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LKFN   US5116561003

LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(LKFN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-25 pm EDT
55.04 USD   -1.96%
05:06pLakeland Financial : Lake City Bank's Christy E. Adams Promoted to Assistant Vice President, Commercial Administration Officer
PU
09:26aLakeland Financial's Q1 Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
08:51aLakeland Financial : 2023 1st Quarter Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lakeland Financial : Lake City Bank's Christy E. Adams Promoted to Assistant Vice President, Commercial Administration Officer

04/25/2023 | 05:06pm EDT
Lake City Bank is pleased to announce that Christy E. Adams has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Commercial Administration Officer.

In this position, Adams works with the commercial banking team to incorporate customer needs in all new initiatives, and product and service enhancements. Adams brings significant knowledge and experience of Lake City Bank's commercial loan administration and operations to this new and expanded role.

Adams volunteers with the North Webster Church of God, American Red Cross blood drives and Junior Achievement.

Lake City Bank, a $6.1 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the seventh largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 53 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN).

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lakeland Financial Corporation published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 21:05:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 269 M - -
Net income 2023 111 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,0x
Yield 2023 3,26%
Capitalization 1 454 M 1 454 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,40x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 625
Free-Float 92,9%
Managers and Directors
David M. Findlay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lisa M. O'Neill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael L. Kubacki Executive Chairman
Kristin L. Pruitt Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Robert E. Bartels Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION-23.06%1 454
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.80%412 545
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.14%237 260
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%231 208
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.95%168 934
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.12%155 986
