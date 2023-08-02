Lake City Bank is pleased to announce that Dakotah B. Lantz has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Loan Review Officer.

In this position, Lantz prepares and analyzes monthly and quarterly concentration reports in the bank's loan portfolio as part of the bank's ongoing risk-based assessment of its loan portfolio. He has been with the bank for 10 years.

Lantz earned an associate degree in business administration from Ivy Tech Community College and a bachelor's degree in general business from Indiana University in South Bend.

Lake City Bank, a $6.5 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the seventh largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 53 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN).