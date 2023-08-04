Lake City Bank is pleased to announce that Jenny Bradley has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Loan Systems Application Officer.

In this position, Bradley supports the Commercial and Consumer Lending, Operations, Credit Administration, and Consumer Solutions departments with operational, product, service or systems issues. She has been with the bank for 11 years.

Bradley earned her bachelor's degree from Grace College. She volunteers with the Kosciusko County Community Foundation by helping review scholarships because she enjoys being part of the process that helps someone get into college.

Lake City Bank, a $6.5 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the seventh largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 53 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN).