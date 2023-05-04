Lakeland Financial : Lake City Bank's Melissa S. Rupe Promoted to Vice President, Facilities Development and Project Management Officer

Lake City Bank is pleased to announce that Melissa S. Rupe has been promoted to Vice President, Facilities Development and Project Management Officer.

In this position, Rupe is responsible for managing property and branch development projects from planning through delivery. She has been with the bank for 31 years.

Rupe volunteers with Lake City Bank's Reality Store Program.

Lake City Bank, a $6.4 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the seventh largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 53 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN).