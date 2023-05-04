Advanced search
    LKFN   US5116561003

LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(LKFN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:00:01 2023-05-04 pm EDT
46.56 USD   -1.55%
01:23pLakeland Financial : Lake City Bank's Melissa S. Rupe Promoted to Vice President, Facilities Development and Project Management Officer
PU
05/03Lakeland Financial : Lake City Bank's Ashley D. Boyer Promoted to Project Management Officer
PU
05/01Insider Buy: Lakeland Financial
MT
Lakeland Financial : Lake City Bank's Melissa S. Rupe Promoted to Vice President, Facilities Development and Project Management Officer

05/04/2023 | 01:23pm EDT
Lake City Bank is pleased to announce that Melissa S. Rupe has been promoted to Vice President, Facilities Development and Project Management Officer.

In this position, Rupe is responsible for managing property and branch development projects from planning through delivery. She has been with the bank for 31 years.

Rupe volunteers with Lake City Bank's Reality Store Program.

Lake City Bank, a $6.4 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the seventh largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 53 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN).

Disclaimer

Lakeland Financial Corporation published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 17:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 254 M - -
Net income 2023 97,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,4x
Yield 2023 3,89%
Capitalization 1 203 M 1 203 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,73x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,69x
Nbr of Employees 625
Free-Float 94,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 47,29 $
Average target price 64,75 $
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
Managers and Directors
David M. Findlay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lisa M. O'Neill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael L. Kubacki Executive Chairman
Kristin L. Pruitt Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Robert E. Bartels Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION-35.18%1 203
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.59%398 620
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.48%230 125
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.88%222 021
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 486
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC15.03%146 985
