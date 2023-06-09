Lakeland Financial : Lake City Bank's Micaela M. Alvarez Promoted to Loan Systems Support Officer

Lake City Bank is pleased to announce that Micaela M. Alvarez has been promoted to Loan Systems Support Officer.

In this position, Alvarez helps manage, develop and implement commercial lending tools and works with business units and third-party partners to provide the best solutions for the bank and its customers. She has been with the bank for two years.

Alvarez volunteers with Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, the Kosciusko County Community Foundation, Junior Achievement's Biz Towns and Lake City Bank's Reality Store.

Lake City Bank, a $6.4 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the seventh largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 53 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN).