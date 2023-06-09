Advanced search
    LKFN   US5116561003

LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(LKFN)
09/06/2023
55.43 USD   +0.49%
03:38pLakeland Financial : Lake City Bank's Micaela M. Alvarez Promoted to Loan Systems Support Officer
PU
06/08Lakeland Financial : Lake City Bank's Breanne R. Kohli Promoted to Retail Banking Officer
PU
05/11Lakeland Financial : Lake City Bank Welcomes Kerry M. Jones to its Credit Team
PU
Lakeland Financial : Lake City Bank's Micaela M. Alvarez Promoted to Loan Systems Support Officer

06/09/2023 | 03:38pm BST
Lake City Bank is pleased to announce that Micaela M. Alvarez has been promoted to Loan Systems Support Officer.

In this position, Alvarez helps manage, develop and implement commercial lending tools and works with business units and third-party partners to provide the best solutions for the bank and its customers. She has been with the bank for two years.

Alvarez volunteers with Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, the Kosciusko County Community Foundation, Junior Achievement's Biz Towns and Lake City Bank's Reality Store.

Lake City Bank, a $6.4 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the seventh largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 53 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN).

Lakeland Financial Corporation published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 14:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
