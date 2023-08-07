Lake City Bank is pleased to announce that Nema R. Wireman has been promoted to Retail Banking Officer at the bank's Medaryville branch.

In this position, Wireman leads sales and service efforts in the branch, manages the daily operations of the office and supports office staff in their efforts to provide quality service and build customer relationships. She has been with the bank for 24 years.

Lake City Bank, a $6.5 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the seventh largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 53 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN).