Lakeland Financial : Lake City Bank's Shelly R. Kammerer Promoted to Vice President, Retail Banking Officer and Private Banker

Lake City Bank is pleased to announce that Shelly R. Kammerer has been promoted to Vice President, Retail Banking Officer and Private Banker.

In this position, Kammerer supports the Warsaw Downtown branch team in their efforts to provide quality service and build customer relationships. She also works with private banking clients in Warsaw and surrounding areas to provide banking solutions specific to their individual needs. Kammerer has been with the bank for 24 years.

She serves on the board and volunteers with the Kosciusko Leadership Academy.

Lake City Bank, a $6.4 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the sixth largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 52 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN).