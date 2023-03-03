Advanced search
    LKFN   US5116561003

LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(LKFN)
03/02/2023
71.01 USD   +0.64%
03/02Lakeland Financial : Lake City Bank Welcomes Cheryl L. Luke to its Direct Consumer Loans Team
03/02Lakeland Financial : 2023 Proxy Statement
02/22LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
Lakeland Financial : Lake City Bank's Shelly R. Kammerer Promoted to Vice President, Retail Banking Officer and Private Banker

03/03/2023 | 12:20pm EST
Lake City Bank is pleased to announce that Shelly R. Kammerer has been promoted to Vice President, Retail Banking Officer and Private Banker.

In this position, Kammerer supports the Warsaw Downtown branch team in their efforts to provide quality service and build customer relationships. She also works with private banking clients in Warsaw and surrounding areas to provide banking solutions specific to their individual needs. Kammerer has been with the bank for 24 years.

She serves on the board and volunteers with the Kosciusko Leadership Academy.

Lake City Bank, a $6.4 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is the sixth largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 52 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN).

Lakeland Financial Corporation published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 17:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 273 M - -
Net income 2023 114 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,0x
Yield 2023 2,59%
Capitalization 1 827 M 1 827 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,68x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,58x
Nbr of Employees 625
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Lakeland Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 70,55 $
Average target price 75,25 $
Spread / Average Target 6,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David M. Findlay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lisa M. O'Neill Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael L. Kubacki Executive Chairman
Kristin L. Pruitt Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Robert E. Bartels Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION-3.32%1 827
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.30%415 219
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION1.12%268 049
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 395
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY10.92%173 759
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.84%160 397