Lakeland Financial : 2020 Year in Review

Long Term Success for Shareholders
6 Institutions
(including LKFN)
LTM
ROE >13.5%
Consecutive Increases in PTPP Income Since 2012(3)
35 Institutions
Profitable for the Last
10 Years(2)
163 Institutions
Exchange Traded Depositories
with Assets Between $1B and $10B(1)
223 Institutions
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. Financial data is as of December 31, 2020.
Includes banks and thrifts traded on the NYSE, NYSEAM or NASDAQ as of 3/24/21; excludes merger targets.
Defined as having positive net income before extraordinary items and preferred dividends for each of the last 10 years (calendar years ended December 31, 2011 through December 31, 2020). Net income before extraordinary items is defined by S&P Global Market Intelligence as GAAP net income, after taxes, minority interest, and other after tax items, but before any extraordinary items. Excludes any revaluation of net deferred tax assets due to tax reform per S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Defined as consecutive increases in pre-tax,pre-provision earnings (excludes nonrecurring revenues and expenses, one-time goodwill impairment charges) for each of the years ending December 31, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Net Income
A Quarter Century of Organic Growth
Record Net Income for 30 of 32 Years
(000's)
$100,000
Compound Annual Growth 1991 - 2020
$84,337
$90,000
• Loans = 11%
$80,000
Deposits = 10%
$70,000
• Net Income = 13%
$60,000
• Earnings Per Share = 12%
$50,000
$40,000
$30,000
$20,000
$2,707
$10,000
$0
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Net Income
