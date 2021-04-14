Log in
Lakeland Financial : 2020 Year in Review

04/14/2021
A Proven History of Shareholder Value Creation

And Commitment to Our Communities

LKFN

L I S T E D

Forward-Looking Information

This presentation contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "could", and other similar expressions. All statements in this presentation, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of today's date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. Additional information is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the Company's financial condition, results of operations and future prospects can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of the prospectus included in the Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed on October 26, 2009, as amended under Item 1A "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2008 and elsewhere in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors include, but are not limited to, the effects of future economic, business and market conditions and changes, domestic and foreign, including competition, governmental policies and seasonality; legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities and tax laws and regulations and their application by Company regulators, and changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverages; the risks of changes in interest rates on the levels, composition and costs of deposits, loan demand and other interest sensitive assets and liabilities; the failure of assumptions and estimates underlying the establishment of reserves for possible loan losses, analysis of capital needs and other estimates; changes in borrowers' credit risks and payment behaviors; and changes in the availability and cost of credit and capital in the financial markets.

Long Term Success for Shareholders

6 Institutions

(including LKFN)

LTM

ROE >13.5%

Consecutive Increases in PTPP Income Since 2012(3)

35 Institutions

Profitable for the Last

10 Years(2)

163 Institutions

Exchange Traded Depositories

with Assets Between $1B and $10B(1)

223 Institutions

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. Financial data is as of December 31, 2020.

  1. Includes banks and thrifts traded on the NYSE, NYSEAM or NASDAQ as of 3/24/21; excludes merger targets.
  2. Defined as having positive net income before extraordinary items and preferred dividends for each of the last 10 years (calendar years ended December 31, 2011 through December 31, 2020). Net income before extraordinary items is defined by S&P Global Market Intelligence as GAAP net income, after taxes, minority interest, and other after tax items, but before any extraordinary items. Excludes any revaluation of net deferred tax assets due to tax reform per S&P Global Market Intelligence.
  3. Defined as consecutive increases in pre-tax,pre-provision earnings (excludes nonrecurring revenues and expenses, one-time goodwill impairment charges) for each of the years ending December 31, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Net Income

A Quarter Century of Organic Growth

Record Net Income for 30 of 32 Years

(000's)

$100,000

Compound Annual Growth 1991 - 2020

$84,337

$90,000

Loans = 11%

$80,000

  • Deposits = 10%

$70,000

Net Income = 13%

$60,000

Earnings Per Share = 12%

$50,000

$40,000

$30,000

$20,000

$2,707

$10,000

$0

1991

1992

1993

1994

1995

1996

1997

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Net Income

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Lakeland Financial Corporation published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 223 M - -
Net income 2021 86,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 1 720 M 1 720 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,73x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,73x
Nbr of Employees 594
Free-Float 94,4%
Income Statement Evolution
