Lakeland Industries : Late Filing Notice (Form NT 10-K)

UNITED STATES

FORM 12b-25

Form 10-K For Period Ended: January 31, 2022

PART I - REGISTRANT INFORMATION

LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC.

N/A

1525 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 325

Huntsville, Alabama 35806

(a) The reasons described in reasonable detail in Part III of this form could not be eliminated without unreasonable effort or expense; (b) The subject annual report, semi-annual report, transition report on Form 10-K, Form 20-F, Form 11-K, Form N-CEN or Form N-CSR, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date;

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (the "Company") is unable, without unreasonable effort or expense, to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on or prior to the prescribed due date of April 18, 2022, as a result of unanticipated delays in completing its accounting for the income tax provision. The Company expects to file its Form 10-K within the extension period of 15 calendar days following the prescribed due date afforded by Rule 12b-25 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Allen Dillard, Chief Operating and Financial Officer (256) 350-3873

The Company anticipates that its results of operations to be included in the Form 10-K will be significantly different from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year, as a result of decreased sales due to COVID-19 demand, and margins were impacted by lower sales and increased freight costs.

Net sales for fiscal 2022 are expected to be approximately $118.4 million. For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, the Company reported net sales of $159.0 million. The Company anticipates net income of approximately $11.4 million for fiscal 2022, whereas the Company reported net income of $35.3 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, intentions, financial condition, results of operations, future performance, and business, including but not limited to current and future results and plans and statements that include the words "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements included in this filing, including expectations about the timing of the completion, form and content of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and statements about the anticipated financial results the Company for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this filing, which may change. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to the Company's ability to finalize its audit for fiscal 2022 and file its Annual Report on Form 10-K in the time period that it currently expects and other risks identified in the Company's most recent filing on Form 10-K and other SEC filings, all of which are available on the Company's website. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of these various factors. The Company does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by the federal securities laws.

