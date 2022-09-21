Lakeland Industries : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K
Disclaimer Lakeland Industries Inc. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 12:09:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC.
Sales 2023
117 M
-
-
Net income 2023
5,33 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
17,0x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
87,7 M
87,7 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2024
0,71x
Nbr of Employees
1 800
Free-Float
82,3%
Chart LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
11,67 $
Average target price
24,00 $
Spread / Average Target
106%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.