Lakes Blue Energy NL : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
02/20/2022 | 05:41pm EST
For personal use only
LAKES BLUE ENERGY NL (ASX: LKO)
ACN 004 247 214
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting will be held at:
TIME:
10.00am (AEDT)
DATE: Friday, 25 March 2022
PLACE: Level 23, Governor Macquarie Tower
1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW 2000
2021 Annual Report
A copy of Lakes Blue Energy NL's 2021 Annual Report, including the financial report, directors' report and auditors report for the year ended 30 June 2021 is available on the Company's website at https://lakeblueenergy.com.au
For personal use only
21st February 2022
Dear Shareholder,
It is with great pleasure that my fellow Directors and I look forward to your attendance at Lakes Blue Energy's Annual General Meeting on 25th March 2022. The meeting will be held in the Sydney office of Piper Alderman Lawyers, but will also be screened live via a link that can be found on the Company's website.
This will be the first Company meeting since our requoting on the ASX with an exciting outlook for the future. We have funding in place for the Company to pursue its vision and by the time of the meeting, we will know the outcome of drilling at Wellesley, in Queensland, and will be to provide an update on exploration prospects in Victoria, where exploration is at last allowed again.
Perhaps as a reflection of the number, prospectivity and size of Lakes Blue Energy's exploration opportunities, the Company's recent share offer was fully subscribed and, but for the initiatives requiring your approval in this Notice of Meeting, would have been oversubscribed. To avoid oversubscription and consequent scaling back of entitlements, a number of the offer underwriter's clients were prepared to delay their applications and, instead, await shareholder approval for issue of shares. Similarly, the Directors, all of whom have also voluntarily put their existing shareholding into 6-month escrow, delayed their applications, which in any case require shareholder approval.
In view of the above, the agenda for the forthcoming AGM features numerous resolutions relating to issue of shares on the same terms as the recent fund raising and we seek your support for them. Unfortunately, to ensure regulatory compliance, this is unavoidable and I thank you for your patience.
Finally, in addition to looking forward to your attendance at the forthcoming AGM, I thank you all, old and new shareholders alike, for your support of Lakes Blue Energy. The Company looks forward to realising the potential of its portfolio and, to delivering significant shareholder value for you
Yours sincerely
Richard Ash
Chairman
Lakes Blue Energy N.L
For personal use only
LAKES BLUE ENERGY NL
ACN 004 247 214
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 10.00am (AEDT) on Friday, 25th March 2022
Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) of Lakes Blue Energy NL (CompanyorLKO) will be held onFriday, 25thMarch 2022at 10.00am (AEDST) at the offices of Piper Alderman, Level 23, Governor Macquarie Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW 2000.
The Explanatory Statement that accompanies and forms part of this Notice of Meeting describes in more detail the matters to be considered at the AGM. Please ensure you read the Explanatory Statement in full.
AGENDA
ANNUAL REPORT To receive and consider the Annual Financial Report of the Company and its controlled entities for the year ended 30 June 2021 which includes the Financial Reportandthe Directors' and Auditor's Reports.
RESOLUTION 1 - REMUNERATION REPORT
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a non-bindingadvisory resolution:
"That, for the purpose of Section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, the Remuneration Report as contained in the Company's Annual Financial Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 be adopted."
Note: the vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. Voting Exclusion Statement: In accordance with Section 250R of the Corporations Act, the Company will disregard any votes cast (in any capacity) on Resolution 1 by or on behalf of either of the following persons:
A member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the remuneration report;
A closely related party of such a member. A closely related party includes close family members and companies the Key Management Personnel controls.
However, the Company will not disregard a vote if:
it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form; or
it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, either in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides or pursuant to the express authorisation detailed on the Proxy Voting Form.
Lakes Blue Energy NL Notice of Annual General Meeting
Page 3 of 33
For personal use only
RESOLUTION 2 - RE-ELECTION OF MR. NICK MATHER
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Mr. Nick Mather, who retires by rotation in accordance with Clause 20 of the Company's Constitution, being eligible, be re-elected as a director of the Company."
RESOLUTION 3 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE - PROSPECTUS OFFER (LR 7.1)
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, shareholders ratify the issue 3,308,872,085 fully paid ordinary Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 3 by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue o, or any associates of those persons.
However, the Company will not disregard a vote cast in favour of Resolution 3 by:
a person as a proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with the directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way; or
the chair of the meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the chair to vote on the resolution as the chair decides; or
a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met: o the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting on the resolution; and o the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with the directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
RESOLUTION 4 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE - PROSPECTUS OFFER (LR 7.1A)
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, shareholders ratify the issue of 3,552,140,896 fully paid ordinary Shares on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 4 by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any associates of those persons.
However, the Company will not disregard a vote cast in favour of Resolution 4 by:
a person as a proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with the directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way; or
the chair of the meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the chair to vote on the resolution as the chair decides; or
a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
Lakes Blue Energy NL | Notice of Annual General Meeting
Page 4 of 33
For personal use only
the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting on the resolution; and
the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with the directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
6. RESOLUTION 5 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE - CONVERTIBLE NOTES (LR 7.1)
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, shareholders ratify the issue of 419,448,277 Convertible Notes on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 5 by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any associates of those persons.
However, the Company will not disregard a vote cast in favour of Resolution 5 by:
a person as a proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with the directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way; or
the chair of the meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the chair to vote on the resolution as the chair decides; or
a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting on the resolution; and
the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with the directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
7. RESOLUTION 6 - RATIFICATION OF PRIOR ISSUE - CONVERTIBLE NOTES (LR 7.1)
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, shareholders ratify the issue of 546,977,778 Convertible Notes on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 6 by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any associates of those persons.
However, the Company will not disregard a vote cast in favour of Resolution 6 by:
a person as a proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with the directions given to the proxy or attorney to vote on the resolution in that way; or
the chair of the meeting as proxy or attorney for a person who is entitled to vote on the resolution, in accordance with a direction given to the chair to vote on the resolution as the chair decides; or
a holder acting solely in a nominee, trustee, custodial or other fiduciary capacity on behalf of a beneficiary provided the following conditions are met:
the beneficiary provides written confirmation to the holder that the beneficiary is not excluded from voting, and is not an associate of a person excluded from voting on the resolution; and
the holder votes on the resolution in accordance with the directions given by the beneficiary to the holder to vote in that way.
Lakes Blue Energy NL | Notice of Annual General Meeting
Page 5 of 33
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Lakes Oil NL published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 22:40:04 UTC.