Lakes Blue Energy NL : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

21st February 2022

Dear Shareholder,

It is with great pleasure that my fellow Directors and I look forward to your attendance at Lakes Blue Energy's Annual General Meeting on 25th March 2022. The meeting will be held in the Sydney office of Piper Alderman Lawyers, but will also be screened live via a link that can be found on the Company's website.

This will be the first Company meeting since our requoting on the ASX with an exciting outlook for the future. We have funding in place for the Company to pursue its vision and by the time of the meeting, we will know the outcome of drilling at Wellesley, in Queensland, and will be to provide an update on exploration prospects in Victoria, where exploration is at last allowed again.

Perhaps as a reflection of the number, prospectivity and size of Lakes Blue Energy's exploration opportunities, the Company's recent share offer was fully subscribed and, but for the initiatives requiring your approval in this Notice of Meeting, would have been oversubscribed. To avoid oversubscription and consequent scaling back of entitlements, a number of the offer underwriter's clients were prepared to delay their applications and, instead, await shareholder approval for issue of shares. Similarly, the Directors, all of whom have also voluntarily put their existing shareholding into 6-month escrow, delayed their applications, which in any case require shareholder approval.

In view of the above, the agenda for the forthcoming AGM features numerous resolutions relating to issue of shares on the same terms as the recent fund raising and we seek your support for them. Unfortunately, to ensure regulatory compliance, this is unavoidable and I thank you for your patience.

Finally, in addition to looking forward to your attendance at the forthcoming AGM, I thank you all, old and new shareholders alike, for your support of Lakes Blue Energy. The Company looks forward to realising the potential of its portfolio and, to delivering significant shareholder value for you

Yours sincerely

Richard Ash

Chairman

Lakes Blue Energy N.L