Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LBBBU   KYG5352N1390

LAKESHORE ACQUISITION II CORP.

(LBBBU)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/11 03:45:09 pm EDT
9.980 USD   -0.10%
04:41pLAKESHORE ACQUISITION II : Announces that Ordinary Shares, Rights and Warrants to Commence Separate Trading on or about April 14, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
04:33pLAKESHORE ACQUISITION II CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pLakeshore Acquisition II Corp. Announces that Ordinary Shares, Rights and Warrants to Commence Separate Trading on or about April 14, 2022
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lakeshore Acquisition II : Announces that Ordinary Shares, Rights and Warrants to Commence Separate Trading on or about April 14, 2022 - Form 8-K

04/11/2022 | 04:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. Announces that Ordinary Shares, Rights and Warrants to Commence Separate Trading on or about April 14, 2022

New York, N.Y.- April 11, 2022 Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: LBBBU), a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced that holders of the Company's units may elect to separately trade the ordinary shares, rights and warrants included in its units commencing on or about April 14, 2022.

The ordinary shares, rights and warrants will trade on the NASDAQ Global Market ("NASDAQ") under the symbols LBBB, LBBBR, and LBBBW respectively. Units not separated will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the symbol LBBBU. After separation, the ordinary shares, rights, and warrants may be recombined to create units.

About Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp.

Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although the Company will not effectuate an initial business combination with a company that is headquartered in the People's Republic of China ("China"), the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China ("Hong Kong") or the Macau Special Administrative Region of China ("Macau") or conducts a majority of its operations in China, Hong Kong or Macau.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact:

Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp.
Bill Chen
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
bchen65@126.com
(917)327-9933

Disclaimer

Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 20:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LAKESHORE ACQUISITION II CORP.
04:41pLAKESHORE ACQUISITION II : Announces that Ordinary Shares, Rights and Warrants to Commence..
PU
04:33pLAKESHORE ACQUISITION II CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
04:16pLakeshore Acquisition II Corp. Announces that Ordinary Shares, Rights and Warrants to C..
PR
03/18LAKESHORE ACQUISITION II : REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM - Form ..
PU
03/18LAKESHORE ACQUISITION II CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
03/14LAKESHORE ACQUISITION II CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered ..
AQ
03/11Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. Announces Closing of $69 Million Initial Public Offering
PR
03/11Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. announced that it has received $3.515 million in funding..
CI
03/08Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. has completed an IPO in the amount of $60 million.
CI
01/28Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. has filed an IPO in the amount of $60 million.
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,10 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,23 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 72,1 M 72,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart LAKESHORE ACQUISITION II CORP.
Duration : Period :
Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LAKESHORE ACQUISITION II CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Deyin Bill Chen Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
H. David Sherman Independent Director
Ming Yu Li Independent Director
Jon M. Montgomery Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LAKESHORE ACQUISITION II CORP.0.00%72
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-5.07%70 317
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED12.33%27 637
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-4.73%14 875
HAL TRUST-4.66%13 108
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-8.74%11 942