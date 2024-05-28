YS Biopharma Co Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The Company's vaccine product YSJATM rabies vaccine has been commercialized. The Company also has four product candidates under various clinical development stages, including PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, PIKA YS-ON-001 and PIKA YS-HBV-001, and four preclinical stage product candidates, targeting HBV, influenza and cancer with enormous medical demand. In addition, the Company is working on a series of therapeutic targets, rabies and products at the discovery stage.

Sector Pharmaceuticals