Effective May 28, 2024, YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. will change its Nasdaq Capital Market stock ticker symbol to LSB from YS.
LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd
Equities
YS
KYG9845F1090
Pharmaceuticals
|YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. will Change its Ticker to LSB from YS
|YS Biopharma to Become LakeShore Biopharma, Ticker Symbol to Change to LSB From YS Starting May 28
